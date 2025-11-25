North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Enticing Okeechobee Minor

MIAMI – A Charlotte, North Carolina man has pleaded guilty in Fort Pierce on Oct. 14 to enticing a minor to produce child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Kaleb Harrison Childs, 26, began communicating in February 2025 with a minor from Okeechobee through a social media application. The minor told Childs that she was 13 years old, but she was actually 12. During their online exchanges, Childs offered to provide gift cards and video game credits in exchange for sexually explicit images and videos of the minor.

In May 2025, Childs was arrested as he reentered the U.S aboard a cruise ship. Following his arrest, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence and discovered hundreds of images of CSAM.

Childs pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor and one count of producing material involving the sexual exploitation of minors. Childs faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the enticement count and up to 30 years in prison for the production count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida, Acting Special Agent in Charge José R. Figueroa of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Miami Field Division, and Sheriff Noel E. Stephen of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.

HSI Fort Pierce and the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Hoover is prosecuting the case.

