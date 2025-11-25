Court Appoints Scott E. Bradford as U.S. Attorney

PORTLAND, Ore.— Scott E. Bradford has taken the oath of office to remain as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the District of Oregon.

Senior U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman administered the oath of office before staff, court personnel, and family. The moment was especially meaningful because Judge Mosman previously served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Bradford also clerked for him.

“Being chosen to lead the District of Oregon is a privilege I do not take lightly. I am deeply humbled by the district court’s vote of confidence in me, and I am committed to serving our community alongside remarkable colleagues and agency partners, who dedicate themselves to the mission every day,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “My focus remains on the Department’s priorities: keeping our country safe, upholding the rule of law, and protecting civil rights.”

Attorney General Pamela Bondi previously appointed Bradford as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon on July 28, 2025.

Bradford has been a federal prosecutor for more than 18 years and has handled all manner of criminal cases, including violent crime, narcotics trafficking, child exploitation, fraud, cyber, and national security.

Bradford joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon in 2009 as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and served in a variety of leadership roles within the office, including Chief of the White Collar Unit, Chief of the Economic, National Security, and Cyber Crimes Unit, and Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division.

In 2022, Bradford served as the U.S. Department of Justice’s Regional Cybercrime Attaché in Southeast Asia where he trained justice sector partners within the region to combat cybercrime. Before becoming the U.S. Attorney, Bradford was the Acting Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section in the National Security Division in Washington, D.C.