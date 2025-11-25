PENSACOLA MAN SENTENCED FOR POSSESSING METHAMPHETAMINE, FENTANYL, AND COCAINE

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – David Blackman III, 39, of Pensacola, Florida was sentenced to 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base. The sentence was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “In launching Operation Take Back America, President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi made a promise to devote the full resources of the Justice Department toward stopping the flood of deadly drugs plaguing our streets, and this successful prosecution is yet another step toward fulfilling that promise. Along with our dedicated state and federal law enforcement partners, my office stands ready to continue delivering on that promise until our streets are safe and our communities are drug-free.”

According to court records, the defendant sold narcotics from his residence in Pensacola, Florida. Law enforcement executed a search warrant in December of 2023 at the defendant’s residence. During the search, agents located over $8,500 in cash, more than 850 grams of methamphetamine, and other narcotics including, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base.

“Removing this polydrug distributor from the streets is another step toward making our communities safer,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “This joint investigation was the result of great work between our agents and law enforcement partners.”

The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica Etherton.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

