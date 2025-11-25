Justice Department Opens Investigation into SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando for Disability Discrimination

Today, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced that they have launched an investigation into United Parks & Resorts Inc. to determine whether it violates Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by discriminating against guests with disabilities. United Parks & Resorts is a global theme park and entertainment company that owns or licenses seven brands including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando.

The ADA prohibits discrimination based on disability by public accommodations, including theme parks.

The Department opened this investigation after receiving complaints from members of the public with disabilities who allege that three of its parks violate the ADA by banning guest use of certain walkers, known as “rollator walkers.” Complainants allege that they cannot access the parks without their rollators and the only alternative the parks offer would require them to use mobility aids that are inappropriate for their individual disabilities and to incur additional charges, among other allegations.

“The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no guest is denied access or charged more because of a disability.”

“Every year, millions of people from around the world travel to Florida to visit our theme parks,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida. “No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all individuals with disabilities are guaranteed their rights under the ADA.”

Trial Attorney David K. Gardner from the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra N. Karahalios from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida are handling this case.

If you believe you have been a victim of disability discrimination by United Parks & Resorts Inc., including parks such as SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando, please file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division online at www.civilrights.justice.gov, or by calling the Department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301 (1-833-610-1264 (TTY)). For more information on the ADA and the Civil Rights Division, please visit www.ada.gov or www.justice.gov/crt.