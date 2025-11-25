Man And Woman Charged With Obstructing Use Of Entrance Of Federal Property And Related Offenses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two individuals have been charged with obstructing the use of entrances on federal property, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. William Stanley, 25, and Heather Morrow, 44, both of Charlotte, are also charged with impeding and disrupting the performance of official duties of government employees, failure to comply with the lawful direction of an authorized individual, and assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, and interfering with persons performing official duties. Morrow was previously charged by a federal criminal complaint, which the Court dismissed at the government’s request upon the filing of the formal charges.

According to allegations in the criminal bill of information, on November 16, 2025, Morrow and Stanley, aiding and abetting one another, did willfully enter federal property, specifically, the grounds of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE/ERO) building in Charlotte. While there, Stanley and Morrow allegedly engaged in disorderly conduct and other actions that unreasonably obstructed the usual use of the building’s entrances and parking lots. It is further alleged that Stanley and Morrow’s conduct impeded and disrupted ERO Deportation Officers in the performance of their official duties. Stanley and Morrow also allegedly failed to comply with the lawful direction of ERO Deportation Officers and forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, and intimidated ERO Deportation Officers who were engaged in the performance of their official duties, with such acts constituting simple assault.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is joined in making today’s announcement by Homeland Security Investigations, ICE/ERO, and the FBI.

The charges in the bill of information are allegations only. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.