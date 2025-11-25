FORMER PACE RESIDENT PLEADS GUILTY TO COVID AND BANKRUPTCY FRAUD

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Sean Eric Thompson, 44, formerly of Pace, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to five counts of wire fraud, three counts of making a false statement, six counts of money laundering, and three counts of bankruptcy fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration and the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Florida. The plea was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “My office is hard at work with our federal law enforcement partners to track down and prosecute every single instance of fraud against the U.S. Government during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to aggressively prosecute these crimes and will use every available means to recover the U.S. taxpayer monies stolen by the fraudsters to enrich themselves.”

Court documents reflect that in May 2021, the defendant, who was a partial owner of a business that owned a brewery and restaurant, electronically submitted a fraudulent Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) application and supporting documents to the Small Business Administration (SBA). The RRF was created to provide funding for restaurants, bars, and similar businesses that served food and drink to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The application and supporting documents electronically submitted by the defendant falsely stated that the business had sustained $1,128,233 in COVID-19 related losses, and on May 25, 2021, the SBA paid $1,128,233 in RRF funds into an account designated by the defendant.

The defendant then spent the RRF funds on personal expenses, including transferring substantial funds to his personal investment account. Specifically, between August and November, 2021, the defendant transferred $150,000 in RRF funds to his personal investment account.

Finally, in August 2023, the defendant filed a Chapter 7, Voluntary Petition in bankruptcy. The petition and schedules submitted by the defendant contained a number of material, false statements and omissions, including failing to disclose the RRF funds and the defendant’s interest in a second, unrelated business. In connection with his bankruptcy proceeding, the defendant then testified falsely under oath during a September 2023 meeting of his creditors. During that meeting, the defendant falsely testified that his petition and associated forms were true and correct and also specifically denied that his second business had ever had any assets, which was false. Finally, in February 2024, the defendant caused to be submitted to the trustee administering his bankruptcy estate fraudulently altered financial statements.

Thompson faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release as to each wire fraud count. He also faces up to five years’ imprisonment and one year of supervised release as to each false statement count, and up to ten years imprisonment and three years of supervised release as to each money laundering count. Finally, he faces up to five years’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release on each bankruptcy fraud count when he is sentenced.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the SBA. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eric W. Welch.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access public court documents online, please visit theU.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/fln/index.html.