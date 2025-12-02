Flychain and Office Puzzle Announce Partnership to Help Medicaid ABA Providers With Operational and Financial Support

Flychain and Office Puzzle Announce Strategic Partnership

The collaboration delivers Medicaid-aligned workflows and financial reporting that help clinics improve compliance, protect margins, and grow sustainably.

Medicaid providers operate with some of the thinnest margins in healthcare. Office Puzzle helps clinics prevent upstream issues and we turn that operational accuracy into true financial clarity.” — Ethan Schwarzbach, CEO & Co-Founder of Flychain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flychain , a tech-first accounting & financial intelligence platform designed specifically for healthcare, and Office Puzzle , a complete practice management and data collection solution built for ABA and behavioral health providers, today announced a strategic partnership focused on helping Medicaid-heavy ABA providers strengthen margins, prevent denials, and build long-term financial resilience.Many ABA clinics rely heavily on Medicaid, where lower reimbursement rates and higher compliance requirements mean even small operational mistakes can lead to denials, cashflow gaps, and added strain on staff. Office Puzzle provides configurable workflows that support Medicaid compliance from intake through billing, while Flychain complements this accuracy with healthcare-specific bookkeeping, tax strategy, working capital, and CFO-level insights that reveal margin pressures and financial risks, giving practices the visibility they need to stay sustainable.“Medicaid providers operate with some of the toughest requirements and thinnest margins in all of healthcare,” said Ethan Schwarzbach, CEO & Co-Founder of Flychain. “Office Puzzle helps clinics prevent the upstream issues that lead to denials and delays. Flychain turns that operational accuracy into true financial clarity, showing owners exactly what they’re earning, where margins are tight, and how to plan ahead.”“ABA organizations serving Medicaid communities deserve systems that support sustainable growth,” said Charlene Kurth, COO of Office Puzzle. “Our workflows help teams stay compliant and efficient, while Flychain shows the financial impact of those operations. Together, we give Medicaid-heavy practices what they’ve historically lacked: structure, transparency, and a clear path to financial stability.”Both companies share a commitment to supporting mission-driven ABA providers who serve Medicaid populations—organizations that face unique pressures but deliver essential care to underserved communities.Key Benefits for Medicaid-Heavy ABA Providers:- Built-in Medicaid compliance: Office Puzzle’s workflows ensure documentation, credentialing, and billing requirements are met before claims are ever submitted.- Denial prevention & revenue protection: Guardrails reduce preventable errors that often lead to Medicaid rejections and unpaid time.- Financial clarity on thin margins: Flychain delivers healthcare-specific bookkeeping, tax filing & strategy, working capital, and CFO-level analytics—turning data into actionable insights on key financial KPIs and growth opportunities.- Stronger operations paired with stronger financials: By connecting operational data and financial performance, practices can avoid the common pitfalls that strain Medicaid-heavy organizations.For a deeper look at how this partnership enhances operational workflows - including efficient ABA staff scheduling and financial management - read our blog here. About FlychainFlychain is the financial control tower for running a stronger practice. Flychain's all-in-one financial platform combines Accounting & Bookkeeping, Working Capital, Taxes, and CFO Intelligence. Built for small to medium-sized healthcare providers, it empowers providers with the clarity, control, and confidence needed to build a financially resilient, thriving practice.About Office PuzzleOffice Puzzle is a complete practice management and data collection software built for ABA providers and behavioral health professionals. The platform simplifies scheduling, on-site data collection, service plans, billing, and reporting, with all features syncing together automatically. Designed specifically for ABA, Office Puzzle includes tools that prevent scheduling conflicts, streamline batch billing, enable instant data capture via smart autocomplete, and maintain HIPAA compliance with e-signatures and document tracking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.