Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Allergens
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Contains undeclared soy

Company Name:
A.S.K. Foods, LLC
Brand Name:
Product Description:

Product Description

Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas

Company Announcement

A.S.K. Foods, LLC of Palmyra, PA is recalling select 32 oz. containers of Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas because it contains undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas was only sold at Publix stores in Florida.

The recalled Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas was packaged in a plastic tray where the top label indicates Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas, Net Wt. 32 OZ (2 LB) 907, the bottom label has CAVATAPPI PASTA as the first ingredient and has a code on the lid of “5387-4”, “5387-5” or “5387-6”.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled Rice & Pigeon Peas is packaged in a container with an ingredient statement intended for Three Cheese Mac & Cheese. The ingredient statement for Three Cheese Mac & Cheese does not declare soy, an allergen presents in the Rice & Pigeon Peas.

Consumers who purchased this product may return it to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact A.S.K. Foods, LLC at (717) 838-6356 x 132, Monday through Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
A.S.K. Foods, LLC
(717) 838-6356 x 132