Despite Media and Democrats’ Claiming ICE is Not Targeting the Worst of the Worst, ICE Arrested Pedophiles, Child Abusers, and Drug Traffickers

70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States—this statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, gang members, terrorists, and human rights abusers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens yesterday convicted of heinous crimes, including aggravated battery of a child and domestic battery, sexual abuse of a victim less than 13, taking indecent liberties with a child, and drug trafficking.

“For the last ten months, ICE law enforcement officers have been delivering on President Trump’s promise to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, child abusers, and drug traffickers. Despite what the media and Democrats claim, 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. This statistic doesn’t even include the illegal aliens we arrest who are convicted of crimes in their home counties, foreign fugitives, and gang members who just lack a rap sheet in the U.S.”

As the media and Democrats deny DHS is targeting the worst of the worst, below are more examples of arrests ICE made across the country just yesterday:

Jose Flores-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault on a victim less than 13-years-old in Lake County, Illinois.

Kindu Zamambu, a criminal illegal alien from the Democratic Republic of Congo, convicted of sexual abuse in Cheektowaga, New York.

Cristian Mendivil-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child in Clinton County, Illinois.

Liam San, a criminal illegal alien from Burma, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Alberto Delgado-Cespedes, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Lubbock County, Texas.

