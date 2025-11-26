Submit Release
Spanish Hills Dentistry Brings State-of-the-Art Smile Makeover Solutions to Camarillo Residents

Patient treatment room at Spanish Hills Dentistry.

State-of-the-art technology employed to make same-day crowns.

We enjoy making people smile with smile makeovers and cosmetic dentistry.

Boutique Dental Practice Combines Advanced Technology with Personalized Care to Deliver Comprehensive Cosmetic Dentistry Services

Our patients deserve the best of both worlds - the advanced technology and expertise of a large dental group combined with the personal care and attention of an experienced dental practice ...”
— Dr. Derek Carson
CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanish Hills Dentistry announces the expansion of its advanced smile makeover services, offering Camarillo residents access to cutting-edge cosmetic dentistry technology in a comfortable, boutique setting. The practice combines state-of-the-art dental solutions with the personalized attention and expertise of a family-owned practice with over 50 years of experience.

Advanced Technology Meets Personalized Care

Spanish Hills Dentistry distinguishes itself in the Ventura County dental landscape by offering sophisticated smile transformation services in a warm, personalized environment. The Camarillo dental office provides comprehensive cosmetic dentistry options while maintaining the individual attention often lost in larger dental chains.

Same-Day Crown Technology:
• In-house CEREC laboratory for dental crowns eliminates multiple visits
• Custom crowns designed, milled, and placed in a single appointment
• Advanced digital imaging ensures precise fit and natural appearance
• Significant time savings for busy Camarillo professionals and families

Comprehensive Smile Makeover Options:
• Minor cosmetic enhancements including teeth whitening and bonding
• Porcelain veneers for dramatic aesthetic improvements
• Dental implants for permanent tooth replacement
• Full mouth reconstruction with All-on-X technology
• Customized treatment plans tailored to individual goals and budgets

Leadership Perspective

Dr. Derek Carson, Spanish Hills Dentistry partner added: "With our same-day crown capability and comprehensive smile makeover services, Camarillo residents no longer need to travel to larger cities or settle for impersonal chain dentistry experiences."

Dr. Mike Acasio, Dr. Carson's partner further added: "Smile makeovers are about more than aesthetics - they're about restoring confidence and improving quality of life. Our dental team takes the time to understand each patient's unique goals, then creates a customized treatment plan that delivers exceptional results."

Comprehensive Services

Spanish Hills Dentistry offers a full spectrum of cosmetic and restorative dentistry services:

Cosmetic Enhancements:
• Professional teeth whitening systems
• Porcelain veneers for smile redesign
• Cosmetic bonding for minor imperfections
• Gum contouring and smile design consultations

Restorative Solutions:
Same-day dental crowns
• Dental bridges and implants
• All-on-X full arch replacement
• Dentures and partial dentures

The Spanish Hills Dentistry Difference

Spanish Hills Dentistry benefits from a legacy of excellence that began in 1972. The practice serves patients seeking to improve their dental aesthetics, including professionals enhancing their appearance, individuals with discolored or damaged teeth, those with missing teeth, and anyone seeking a complete smile transformation.

Practice Distinctions:
• Over 50 years of continuous service to Ventura County
• Intimate, comfortable office environment with unhurried appointments
• Experienced staff members with years of tenure
• Access to advanced dental equipment, technology and in-house laboratory
• Community-focused values and personalized treatment approaches

Patient-Centered Approach

Spanish Hills Dentistry emphasizes a comprehensive consultation process that includes detailed oral examination, digital imaging, and discussion of aesthetic goals. The dental team develops personalized treatment plans outlining recommended procedures, timeline, and investment required. Procedures are performed with attention to comfort, precision, and aesthetic excellence, with ongoing support to ensure optimal long-term results.

The practice accepts most dental insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to make smile makeover services accessible to more Camarillo residents.

About Spanish Hills Dentistry

Spanish Hills Dentistry is a family dental practice located in Camarillo, California, and part of the Carson and Acasio Dental Group. Led by partners Dr. Derek Carson and Dr. Mike Acasio, the practice offers comprehensive general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry services. Spanish Hills Dentistry specializes in smile makeover procedures, same-day dental crowns, dental implants, and full mouth reconstruction, combining personalized attention with advanced technology and resources. They also have a practice, Carson & Acasio Dentistry, in Oxnard.

Practice Information
Spanish Hills Dentistry
70 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010

Phone: 805.987.1711
Website: www.spanishhillsdentistry.com

Office Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment

Rich Sprague
Carson & Acasio Dental Group
+1 805-243-8201
email us here
Cerec Same-Day Crowns

