Avio Selects Pittsylvania County for $500+ Million Investment

RICHMOND, VA — Avio USA Inc. — a subsidiary of leading global aerospace company Avio S.p.A — will invest approximately $500 million to establish an 860,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt, Virginia. The new facility will produce solid rocket motors for defense, tactile propulsion, missile systems, and the commercial space sectors. The Pittsylvania County facility will bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Southside Virginia, through a major custom investment incentive partnership with the Commonwealth.

“Avio USA's historic investment in Pittsylvania County represents a major win for Southern Virginia, for the Commonwealth, and for our national security,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By investing more than $500 million in Pittsylvania County, Avio USA will create over 1,000 high-quality jobs and revitalize domestic production of critical defense technologies. Virginia is proud to support this project and the talented workforce that powers the Commonwealth's resilient defense industrial base.”

“Avio USA’s investment highlights why Virginia has remained a national leader for the advanced manufacturing and defense industries,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. "Pittsylvania County’s prepared sites, skilled workforce, and strong regional partnerships made a project of this scale possible. Together, Avio USA, Pittsylvania County, and the Commonwealth of Virginia will continue to strengthen our nation’s defense industries.”

“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Pittsylvania County for their partnership in advancing this strategic investment, which expands Avio USA’s manufacturing footprint and directly supports the Department of War’s effort to significantly ramp missile production,” said VADM (Ret.) James Syring, CEO of Avio USA. “With more than a century of propulsion leadership, Avio’s proven capabilities, industrial expertise, and enduring legacy uniquely position us to strengthen and scale the U.S. defense industrial base. I am confident that we have made the right choice with our selection of the Commonwealth and Pittsylvania County for our factory location given the complete local, regional, and state support we’ve received, including a business-friendly climate, a best-in-class Virginia Talent Accelerator offering, and competitive custom investment incentives. We are proud to support our U.S. government and defense customers by accelerating solid rocket motor production at the speed and capacity required to meet today’s national security priorities.”

Founded in 1912 and headquartered near Rome, Italy, Avio S.p.A. specializes in the design, development, and production of space launch systems and propulsion components. In 2022, the company established Avio USA Inc. in Arlington, Virginia, to focus on the rapidly growing North American market. The international company has presence in Italy, France, the United States, and French Guiana.

“Virginia is a leader in advanced manufacturing and aerospace production, and I’m thrilled that Avio has chosen to invest more than $500 million in Pittsylvania,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner. “This manufacturing facility will strengthen our country’s national defense, boost our Commonwealth’s economy, and bring over 1,000 good-paying jobs to Southern Virginia.”

“I’m glad that Avio selected Pittsylvania County for its new solid rocket motor facility, creating more than 1,000 new jobs,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. “This investment reaffirms Virginia’s leadership in national security and speaks volumes about our efforts to build a skilled workforce and boost domestic manufacturing.”

“Virginia’s leadership in advanced manufacturing is driven by the strength of our workforce and the collaboration among state, local, and industry partners,” said Delegate Luke Torian, chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission. “Avio’s decision to invest significant resources in Pittsylvania County reflects the power of that partnership. Together, we are advancing innovation, creating new opportunities for Virginians, and reinforcing the Commonwealth’s position as a premier destination for cutting-edge industry.”

“Avio’s decision to establish a rocket motor manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County represents a significant win for the Commonwealth,” said Senator L. Louise Lucas, vice chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission. “This investment will create quality jobs, strengthen our advanced manufacturing capabilities, and generate lasting economic impact.”

“Through strategic investments in workforce training, fostering innovation, and deepening collaboration with our local partners, we are cultivating a climate where Avio can succeed, families prosper, and every Virginian has access to meaningful opportunity,” said Speaker of the House of Delegates Don Scott.

“As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I understand how critical it is that the United States strengthen its defense industrial base,” said U.S. Representative John McGuire. “Solid rocket motors are essential to our missile, space, and national defense programs, and Avio USA’s decision to invest more than $500 million in Pittsylvania County directly supports that mission. This investment strengthens our national security, reduces reliance on foreign supply chains, and ensures our military has the resources it needs to deter threats and defend our nation. It was an honor to help facilitate this investment that will create thousands of high-paying jobs and revitalize a historic industrial site. Avio USA’s expansion in Hurt is a win for the Fifth District, the Commonwealth, and America’s national defense.”

“Avio, USA, Inc’s major investment in Pittsylvania will bring the region the good paying jobs it needs,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “This development means new jobs, an expanding workforce, increased opportunities for local residents, and added momentum for our economy. This is exactly the progress we hope to achieve in our community, and we are pleased to welcome Avio, USA, Inc here.”

“Today marks an extraordinary milestone for the 51st District,” said Delegate Eric Zehr. “I extend my sincere appreciation to the leadership of Avio USA Inc., for choosing the town of Hurt in Pittsylvania County for their newest facility. This project will bring more than 1,000 well-paying jobs and over half a billion dollars in investment. This partnership is more than an economic win; it’s a vote of confidence in our people, our values, and the strong work ethic that defines our region.”

“Avio USA’s investment in Southern Virginia strengthens the Commonwealth’s leadership position in innovation and advanced manufacturing," said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “We are excited about our partnership with Avio and what this collaboration will deliver, including more than 1,000 good job opportunities for Southern Virginia, a growing innovation ecosystem for the Commonwealth, and a more robust defense industrial base for our country.”

“I am so proud to be a part of such a transformative time in history for Pittsylvania County,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Tucker. “Today we celebrate an innovative company, Avio USA Inc., coming to the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Pittsylvania County. This is a proud moment here in Southern Virginia as we take a vacant site that was once home to Burlington Industries and transform it into a home for Avio. Being able to see this site back active and employing numerous people warms my heart. Thank you Avio for believing and trusting in Pittsylvania County to grow your business.”

“This project is a major win for Pittsylvania County,” said Gary Hodnett, chairman of the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority and Town of Hurt Mayor. “As a native of Pittsylvania County, it was very disappointing to see the Burlington Industries plant leave in 2007. We not only lost industry but families who were forced to relocate for job replacement. Fast forward, and we now get to celebrate the start of a brighter future where an old industrial site is being redeveloped and repurposed with a new mission thanks to Avio USA. Our community is growing and thriving, and over the past few years we have celebrated many projects coming to Pittsylvania County, but to me this is different, it’s special. A site in town that I have driven past many times that just reminded me of the ‘good old days’ will now be filled with cars, jobs and opportunity for so many. I always think about the youth in our community, and they now have a reason to make this town their home. Thank you Avio for choosing Pittsylvania County and especially the Town of Hurt to expand your business. We are so excited to welcome you to our town. On behalf of the Authority, I would like to thank member locales for working together to provide a comprehensive performance-based local incentive package worth more than $33.6 million in value to assist the company on its transformative project. This is in addition to the more than $140 million that has been invested in advanced workforce programs in Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville over the past decade, ensuring a robust long-term source for local talent.”

“We’re proud to welcome Avio USA to our region,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “Their decision to invest here underscores our growing reputation as a place where innovation and industry can thrive. It’s an investment in our people, our local economy, and our shared future. The good-paying positions created by this project will help strengthen families, support local businesses, and keep our community moving forward. We’re also excited about the important role this company will play in supporting a critical government program.”

“Avio USA’s decision to establish its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Hurt is a powerful testament to Southern Virginia’s commitment to collaborative workforce development, high-performance manufacturing, and strategic partnerships with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership,” said Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Executive Director Linda Green. “Together, we are creating the conditions that attract innovative companies like Avio, USA — those that will thrive in this environment of talent, technology, and teamwork. Programs such as the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research exemplify our dedication to supporting companies that are reshoring critical technologies and processes to strengthen our communities and our nation. Congratulations to the Town of Hurt, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, and the Commonwealth of Virginia on this tremendous achievement — and to Avio USA for your investment in our people and your confidence in Southern Virginia’s future.”

“This project is a ringing endorsement of all the work from so many individuals and organizations that has gone into making Southern Virginia a prime business location,” said Tobacco Commission member Danny Marshall. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no better place to live, work or start a business, large or small, than Southern Virginia. I am thankful that the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission chose to support this project, and I congratulate our local and state economic development partners who did the hard work to make this announcement possible. These jobs will benefit our communities for decades to come, and that is truly worth celebrating. I wish Avio the best as they start up operations here in Southern Virginia.”

BACKGROUND

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly, Avio will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $97.7 million based on an investment of more than $500 million and the creation of more than 1,000 jobs.

Support for Avio’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the number one customized workforce training program in the United States by Business Facilities for the third consecutive year and by Area Development in 2025. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, provides world-class training and recruitment solutions that are customized to a company’s unique operations, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.