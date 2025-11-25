$125M to Create Homeless Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $125 million has been awarded to 13 projects that will create 645 units and nearly 1,000 beds of permanent supportive, transitional, and emergency housing in the Capital District, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Mohawk Valley, New York City, Southern Tier, and Western New York for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness.

“Creating new supportive housing, which combines affordable housing and services, is a fundamental part of our work to address the housing and homelessness crisis in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment will help families and individuals who have experienced homelessness across our state remain stably housed while supporting strong neighborhoods and a brighter future for all New Yorkers.”

The grants — awarded through a competitive process by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP) — are an important component of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will help create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York State, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations. The 13 projects awarded funding will provide housing with on-site support services for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness, including veterans, frail elderly, survivors of domestic violence, and those living with serious mental illness and/or substance use disorders.

With these awards, HHAP has committed all of the $125 million in funding provided to the program in the SFY 2026 budget for the creation of new permanent supportive housing. HHAP is still accepting applications for $25 million in additional funding Governor Hochul secured in the SFY 2026 budget for the preservation and stabilization of existing supportive housing units constructed with funding from HHAP, as well as $1 million for emergency shelter repairs.

The projects awarded funding include:

Capital District

DePaul Properties, Inc. - $9.5 million to develop 34 units/72 beds of permanent supportive housing in Schenectady to house individuals and families who have experienced homelessness, including survivors of domestic violence, adults age 55 and older, persons with mental illness, and young adults. This is part of a larger project, Schenectady Community Action Program (SCAP) Campus Apartments, which also includes 26 affordable units in what will be the new construction of a four-story building, plus a new two-story building with a daycare and community support services.

Central New York

The Rescue Mission - $15 million to construct a new, 80-unit emergency shelter in Auburn, Cayuga County, with an additional eight units of permanent supportive housing for those who have experienced homelessness. The project, the Auburn Rescue Mission Emergency Shelter and Permanent Supportive Apartments, includes the new construction of a three-story, all-electric building with separate entrances and spaces for the permanent and emergency tenants, support services space, laundry, and common room. The new shelter will replace and expand an existing shelter.

Finger Lakes

Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency (FLACRA) - $2.5 million to develop five units and nine beds of permanent supportive housing in Waterloo, Seneca County, for individuals and families with a head of household diagnosed with substance use disorder. This project, FLACRA Supportive Housing Waterloo, involves the construction of three new buildings on two sites, which will include one three-bedroom, single-family home and two townhome style buildings with two one-bedroom apartments in each.

Long Island

Concern Housing - $14.9 million to develop 88 units of permanent supportive housing in Brentwood, Suffolk County, for individuals with mental illness. This is part of a larger project, Joseph’s Village, that includes the rehabilitation of three buildings on the Sisters of Saint Joseph Campus, which will have an additional 88 affordable units. The buildings will be all-electric and meet the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Mohawk Valley

People First - $5.1 million to develop 19 units of permanent supportive housing in Utica, Oneida County, for individuals over age 55 and young adults, as part of a larger project that includes an additional 83 affordable units. THRIVE Cornhill will include the construction of two new, four-story, wood-frame, all-electric buildings. Building one will include 57 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom units and amenities, including a community room, computer lab, laundry room, and fitness center. Building two will contain commercial space on the ground floor and 24 apartments with 6,500 square feet of common space on the upper floors.

New York City

New Destiny Housing Corporation - $12 million to develop 97 units/278 beds of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn, including 34 one-bedroom units for formerly homeless individuals and 63 units/244 beds for formerly homeless families that include members who are survivors of domestic violence. The project, Atlantic Avenue West, involves the new construction of a 14-story all-electric building with a total of 162 units/452 beds. The building will also include program offices, security desk, laundry room, library, playroom, fitness room, and other amenities.

- $12 million to develop 97 units/278 beds of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn, including 34 one-bedroom units for formerly homeless individuals and 63 units/244 beds for formerly homeless families that include members who are survivors of domestic violence. The project, Atlantic Avenue West, involves the new construction of a 14-story all-electric building with a total of 162 units/452 beds. The building will also include program offices, security desk, laundry room, library, playroom, fitness room, and other amenities. CAMBA Housing Ventures, Inc. - $12.5 million to develop 73 units/101 beds of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn for individuals who are, or families that include someone who is, over age 55 who have experienced homelessness. The project, Kingsborough Seniors, includes a total of 171 units/233 beds and includes the construction of a new 15-story building with amenities such as a computer room, bicycle parking, a fitness center, multiple outdoor terraces, public art throughout the building, rooftop garden, a walking loop, an activity terrace, and a grandparents’ room for residents to host intergenerational gatherings.

- $12.5 million to develop 73 units/101 beds of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn for individuals who are, or families that include someone who is, over age 55 who have experienced homelessness. The project, Kingsborough Seniors, includes a total of 171 units/233 beds and includes the construction of a new 15-story building with amenities such as a computer room, bicycle parking, a fitness center, multiple outdoor terraces, public art throughout the building, rooftop garden, a walking loop, an activity terrace, and a grandparents’ room for residents to host intergenerational gatherings. WellLife Network, Inc. - $15 million to develop 88 units of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn for individuals and families who have experienced chronic homelessness or are living with mental illness. Osborn Street Apartments will include a total of 146 units/249 beds of affordable housing in a newly constructed, nine-story, all-electric building with program offices, a recreation room, exercise room, children’s play area, and laundry rooms.

- $15 million to develop 88 units of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn for individuals and families who have experienced chronic homelessness or are living with mental illness. Osborn Street Apartments will include a total of 146 units/249 beds of affordable housing in a newly constructed, nine-story, all-electric building with program offices, a recreation room, exercise room, children’s play area, and laundry rooms. West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, Inc. - $5.9 million to develop 40 units of permanent supportive housing in the Upper West Side of Manhattan for individuals age 55 and older who have experienced chronic homelessness. The newly constructed 12-story passive housing building, at 105 W 108th Street, will feature a total of 84 affordable units, a community room, support services offices, and a rear yard.

Southern Tier

Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. - $8.3 million for the substantial rehabilitation and new construction of two residential buildings in Binghamton that will preserve 14 existing units and provide 7 new units of permanent supportive housing and a total of 69 beds across the two three-story buildings. Griswold Street Apartments will transition from natural gas to fully electric building systems that will provide heat and central air conditioning.

Western New York

Eagle Star Housing, Inc. - $6.5 million for the new construction of a one-story building in Cheektowaga, Erie County, with 20 units/beds of transitional housing for homeless veterans. The new building, the Cheektowaga Veterans’ Home, will preserve 16 beds and add four new beds. It is designed to look and function like a house, with central gathering areas for living, dining, and cooking.

- $6.5 million for the new construction of a one-story building in Cheektowaga, Erie County, with 20 units/beds of transitional housing for homeless veterans. The new building, the Cheektowaga Veterans’ Home, will preserve 16 beds and add four new beds. It is designed to look and function like a house, with central gathering areas for living, dining, and cooking. DePaul Properties, Inc. - $15 million to develop 60 units/103 beds of permanent supportive housing in Wheatfield, Niagara County, for families and individuals, including older adults and veterans who have experienced homelessness or mental illness. The newly constructed, three-story Granary Apartments will also include an additional 20 affordable units for people with mental illness. The building will be all-electric and is designed to be solar-ready.

- $15 million to develop 60 units/103 beds of permanent supportive housing in Wheatfield, Niagara County, for families and individuals, including older adults and veterans who have experienced homelessness or mental illness. The newly constructed, three-story Granary Apartments will also include an additional 20 affordable units for people with mental illness. The building will be all-electric and is designed to be solar-ready. Citizen’s Opportunity for Development and Equality, (CODE) Inc. - $3.2 million to develop 12 units of permanent supportive housing in Jamestown for individuals with mental illness or those who have experienced long-term homelessness. The project, Blooming Gardens, includes the new construction and the substantial rehabilitation of 18 buildings across 12 sites, with a total of 48 units and 140 beds. All-electric systems will be utilized to eliminate the use of fossil fuels for heating, cooling, and common living needs.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has made landmark investments to expand the supply of permanent supportive housing options across the state, recognizing that stable housing is the foundation for healthier lives and stronger communities. When completed, these projects will create much-needed permanent supportive, transitional, and emergency housing across New York State that will provide hundreds of vulnerable New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness with the secure housing and targeted services they need to achieve stability, live independently, and thrive.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “These investments in homeless housing across New York are a critical step toward providing safe, stable homes for our most vulnerable residents. By creating 645 units of permanent supportive and emergency housing, we are addressing the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness. This $125 million investment also helps offer tailored support services to help veterans, survivors of domestic violence, older adults, and those with mental health or substance use challenges thrive. Thank you to Governor Hochul for this commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive New York.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Attaining stable housing is critical for individuals experiencing mental health or other challenges on their recovery journey. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s ongoing investments in mental health initiatives and supportive housing, more veterans, older adults, survivors of domestic violence, and individuals facing mental health and/or substance use disorder challenges and their families are able to live and thrive in their community. This housing plan will provide a strong foundation for individuals and families across New York State to prosper.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “These statewide awards are providing a critical funding infusion to expand housing for our most vulnerable populations. By investing in projects like these, we are expanding opportunities for all New Yorkers to live in healthy, comfortable, and energy efficient homes while ensuring they have better quality of life as part of their community.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to serving all who served is transforming lives across New York State. Through her leadership and vision, and under Commissioner Guinn’s outstanding stewardship of the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, these vital investments are creating more than just housing -- they are restoring dignity, stability, and hope to all who served and their families. The Eagle Star Housing initiative in particular is one that reflects what we know to be true: when New Yorkers come together with compassion and purpose, we ensure that no one who served is left without a safe, secure place to call home.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to support the Granary Apartments project in Niagara County, which will create 80 units of safe, affordable housing, including 60 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans, older adults, and individuals who have experienced homelessness. Projects like this strengthen communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors rebuild their lives with dignity and stability. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in addressing homelessness across New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Creating safe, supportive homes for older adults and young people is essential to building stronger, more resilient communities across New York. The THRIVE Cornhill project represents a significant investment in Utica’s future—expanding access to affordable, all-electric housing and integrating on-site services that promote stability, independence, and long-term well-being. Projects like this demonstrate how state resources can be leveraged to meet community needs while advancing sustainability and equity in housing development.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “Governor Hochul's continued investment in affordable housing demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that vulnerable New Yorkers have access to safe, stable housing. By directing more than $125 million toward nearly 1,000 supportive and emergency beds, we are providing survivors of domestic violence, older adults, and individuals facing homelessness with the resources they need to rebuild their lives and thrive in New York. I commend Governor Hochul and OTDA for selecting the partner who will advance these vital projects at this critical time, thereby strengthening our communities."

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “Today’s allocation of over $125 million to build new permanent supportive housing across New York is an important part of our efforts to tackle the intersecting crises of housing unaffordability, lack of essential services, and homelessness. Supportive, transitional, and emergency housing all play a crucial role in our communities, providing a safe and stable environment for those in need, and ensuring access to services and resources that help individuals and families rebuild their lives. These investments reflect our shared commitment to affordable, sustainable housing as the foundation of stronger communities. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Speaker Carl Heastie and our colleagues in the legislature for working to include funds in the State budget, and Commissioner Barbara Guinn and everyone at OTDA for their work in ensuring these critical resources reach every corner of our state. I look forward to continuing our work to expand housing opportunities for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Our most underserved community members–including veterans, survivors of domestic violence, and individuals with serious mental illness–need our support to heal and thrive. I applaud Governor Hochul for investing in the preservation and stability of supportive housing units throughout New York State to help individuals and families who have experienced homelessness live with safety and dignity."

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “Supportive housing is a lifeline for vulnerable New Yorkers, providing them a safe place to live and connecting them with invaluable services. This $125 million investment in supportive housing will soon bring relief to hundreds of homeless and at-risk individuals around the state, including here on the Upper West Side through a grant to the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing. I applaud Governor Hochul for today's announcement and look forward to continuing our work to provide safe and affordable housing to all New Yorkers.”

Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Larry Gilroy and Dr. Marion Terenzio said, "We're proud to see this investment in permanent supportive housing come to Utica. THRIVE Cornhill will provide safe, stable homes for 19 of our most vulnerable neighbors while creating a vibrant mixed-use development that benefits the entire Cornhill neighborhood and strengthens our regional economy."

DePaul President Mark Fuller said, “The support of Governor Hochul, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, community partners and funders, have been integral in ensuring the construction of the Granary Apartments in Wheatfield and the Schenectady Community Action Program Campus Apartments. DePaul looks forward to the opportunity to uplift vulnerable populations in Niagara and Schenectady counties, providing the housing stability and support services needed for individuals to live with dignity and hope.”

Rescue Mission Chief Executive Officer Dan Sieburg said, “We are grateful to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for this transformative $15 million investment to address the growing need for emergency housing in Cayuga County. The Rescue Mission is committed to putting love into action by providing shelter, stability, and support to those experiencing homelessness. This new 80-bed emergency shelter and eight permanent supportive housing units in Auburn, developed in partnership with Housing Visions Unlimited, will expand our capacity to serve individuals in crisis and help them build pathways toward lasting independence.”

Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Carlson said, “We are deeply grateful to the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP) for awarding funding for FLACRA’s Waterloo Housing Project. This incredible investment will provide the Seneca County community with five new apartment units for families and individuals—creating safe, stable, and affordable housing that supports recovery and self-sufficiency. This project represents the power of innovative partnerships, bringing together FLACRA, the Finger Lakes Land Bank, our development partners MM Development Advisors, Hamilton Stern Construction and IN/EX Architecture, local stakeholders, and community partners. Together with HHAP, we are building supportive, recovery-focused housing that advances our mission of serving the community through whole-person care and building lasting hope across the Finger Lakes. We are proud to be part of this collaborative effort to strengthen our rural communities and create new opportunities for all.”

Concern Housing Executive Director Ralph Fasano said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul, OTDA Commissioner Barbara Guinn, and the HHAP staff for their confidence in Concern Housing and their continued commitment to addressing the housing crisis. The HHAP award for Joseph’s Village in Brentwood will allow us to restore and repurpose the historic 100+ year-old buildings of the Sisters of St. Joseph into 176 units of supportive and affordable housing. This collaboration honors the legacy of the Sisters while creating a vibrant community for individuals and families in need of a safe, dignified place to call home.”

People First Executive Director Robert R. Calli said, “The Thrive/Impact Cornhill redevelopment project represents a unique opportunity to enhance the quality of life within an integral neighborhood of the city of Utica. With the significant financial award approved by OTDA and HHAC, the ability to impact lives and change mindsets within our community now becomes a reality.”

New Destiny Chief Executive Officer Nicole Branca said, “This HHAP award will allow New Destiny and our development partner, The Albanese Organization, to develop a life-saving building in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn. Domestic violence is the leading cause of family homelessness in our city but building projects like this will help change that reality. Atlantic Avenue West will include 97 new homes specifically marked for domestic violence survivors and their children coming from shelters. We thank Governor Hochul, OTDA, and all our government partners on the Homeless Housing and Assistance Corporation for enabling New Destiny to continue building much needed permanent housing for survivors.”

CAMBA/CAMBA Housing Ventures President and CEO Valerie Barton-Richardson said, “CAMBA Housing Ventures (CHV) is deeply honored to have been awarded competitive HHAP financing from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for Kingsborough Seniors. HHAP's critical financing will support our standard of developing high-quality, sustainable, supportive and affordable housing coupled with CAMBA’s onsite integrated services that help vulnerable New Yorkers live with stability and dignity. A NYCHA-awarded site, Kingsborough Seniors furthers our model of developing on underutilized public land, and will provide 244 total units for formerly unhoused and low-income seniors with community facility space to foster connection, independence, and opportunity. Impactful developments such as Kingsborough Seniors are made stronger with successful partners like OTDA.”

WellLife Network Chief Executive Officer Sherry Tucker said, “WellLife Network is proud to partner with New York State OTDA on this vital Brooklyn housing initiative. With this HHAP award, we will expand affordable housing and supportive services that prevent homelessness and help residents remain safe, stable, and connected to their community. Together, we are strengthening the Brownsville community and ensuring more New Yorkers have a place they can truly call home.”

West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing Executive Director Paul R. Freitag said, “WSFSSH was delighted to receive an HHAP award for the second phase of our WSFSSH at West 108th Street redevelopment project. The building will include significant energy efficiency features to achieve Passive-House certification and WSFSSH will provide a comprehensive array of senior-focused social services. Thanks to HHAC's award, 83 extremely low-income older New Yorkers — 40 of which have histories of homelessness — will have a community where they can thrive.”

Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango Chief Executive Officer Mark Silvanic said, “On behalf of Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, we are incredibly thankful to HHAP for the recent award that will fund the renovation and expansion of two of our properties in Binghamton, New York. This support is instrumental in making our vision a reality. Without the backing of funders like HHAP, the battle against homelessness would be nearly impossible. We are excited to see the positive impact these improvements will have on our community and the lives of those we serve.”

Eagle Star Housing Executive Director Zach Fuller said, “We are honored to receive this award from New York State and HHAP in support of our mission to serve homeless Veterans. Thanks to this funding, Eagle Star Housing will construct a new transitional housing facility in Cheektowaga, housing 20 beds and expanding access to compassionate, high-quality housing. We’re proud to partner with HHAP on this vital initiative and deeply grateful to everyone at HHAP and OTDA for their unwavering commitment to uplifting those who have served our country. Together, we’re building a stronger, more supportive community for our Veterans.”

Citizen’s Opportunity for Development and Equality Executive Director Christopher Jock said, “CODE Inc. is deeply appreciative of the support provided through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The HHAP award is a vital component in making the Blooming Gardens project a reality, enabling us to create safe, affordable, and supportive housing for individuals and families in need. This investment underscores New York State’s continued commitment to addressing homelessness and strengthening communities across the state.”