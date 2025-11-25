Debut Novel The Other Road
Debut Novel The Other Road Offers a Dark, Riveting Journey Through a Reimagined Land of OzPORT ST LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and educator Dr. Carlos Perez is set to release his highly anticipated debut novel, The Other Road, a dark fantasy reimagining of The Wizard of Oz that dares to ask: What if the Yellow Brick Road wasn’t the only path?
Blending elements of epic fantasy, gothic fairy tale, and literary adventure, The Other Road follows Elphaba, the iconic Wicked Witch of the West, as she survives the collapse of Oz and embarks on a journey down a mysterious red brick road filled with haunting secrets, unexpected allies, and a destiny she never asked for.
Set in an Oz transformed by betrayal, war, and magic long forgotten, the novel explores themes of identity, power, and redemption. Familiar landmarks like the Emerald City and the Yellow Brick Road are reimagined through a darker lens, introducing readers to places like Wraithwood Swamp, the Forest of Gugu, and the Old Emerald City Cemetery.
“This story was born from a simple question: What if the story we’ve always been told wasn’t the whole truth?” says Perez. “The Other Road is for anyone who ever wondered what lay beyond the fairy tale ending.”
With more than 25 years as a teacher, principal, and educational leader, Dr. Perez brings both depth and imagination to this powerful tale of reinvention. His background in storytelling, mythology, and youth advocacy uniquely positions him to craft a novel that appeals to both young adult and adult readers alike.
The Other Road is available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats through all major platforms.
Book Information
Title: The Other Road
Author: Dr. Carlos Perez
Genre: Fantasy / Fairytale Retelling / Young Adult
Publication Date: September 12, 2025
ISBN: 979-8-90030-561-5
Available at: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Novel House Publishing
Learn more at: www.authorcarlosperez.com
