Debut Novel The Other Road Offers a Dark, Riveting Journey Through a Reimagined Land of Oz

PORT ST LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and educator Dr. Carlos Perez is set to release his highly anticipated debut novel, The Other Road , a dark fantasy reimagining of The Wizard of Oz that dares to ask: What if the Yellow Brick Road wasn’t the only path?Blending elements of epic fantasy, gothic fairy tale, and literary adventure, The Other Road follows Elphaba, the iconic Wicked Witch of the West, as she survives the collapse of Oz and embarks on a journey down a mysterious red brick road filled with haunting secrets, unexpected allies, and a destiny she never asked for.Set in an Oz transformed by betrayal, war, and magic long forgotten, the novel explores themes of identity, power, and redemption. Familiar landmarks like the Emerald City and the Yellow Brick Road are reimagined through a darker lens, introducing readers to places like Wraithwood Swamp, the Forest of Gugu, and the Old Emerald City Cemetery.“This story was born from a simple question: What if the story we’ve always been told wasn’t the whole truth?” says Perez. “The Other Road is for anyone who ever wondered what lay beyond the fairy tale ending.”With more than 25 years as a teacher, principal, and educational leader, Dr. Perez brings both depth and imagination to this powerful tale of reinvention. His background in storytelling, mythology, and youth advocacy uniquely positions him to craft a novel that appeals to both young adult and adult readers alike.The Other Road is available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats through all major platforms.Book InformationTitle: The Other RoadGenre: Fantasy / Fairytale Retelling / Young AdultPublication Date: September 12, 2025ISBN: 979-8-90030-561-5Available at: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Novel House Publishing Learn more at: www.authorcarlosperez.com For interviews, review copies, or event inquiries, send a request to:info@authorcarlosperez.com

Promotional video for the release of The Other Road

