FMVS Announces Leadership Restructure to Fuel Small Business Growth and Support Military Families

Erin Close named Director of Operations by FMVS Founder Laura Renner

With a leadership realignment and a new SaaS product in development, Freedom Makers is scaling its mission to support small businesses and military families.

Small business owners wear a lot of hats, but they don’t have to do it alone.” — Laura Renner, Founder

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Makers Virtual Services (FMVS), a leader in virtual support services powered by military spouses, has announced a key leadership restructure as part of a strategic shift toward creating tools built specifically for small business teams.Longtime Operations Manager, Erin Close, will step into the role of Director of Operations, and former Operations Coordinator, Kaci Hill, will now serve as Operations Manager.The restructure allows company Founder Laura Renner to focus on developing Ivy, FMVS’s proprietary productivity platform, into a standalone SaaS product. Ivy is a time-tracking and delegation management system that gives business owners better visibility into task delegation, time usage, and budget tracking."We built Ivy to make delegation, billing, and transparency effortless," said Renner. "Small businesses are often overlooked when it comes to tools that support how they actually work. Ivy will help business owners stay in control of their budget, track tasks in real time, and get paid faster.”Ivy represents the next step in FMVS’s mission to support small teams and military families with both people and systems.“Small business owners wear a lot of hats, but they don’t have to do it alone," Renner continued. “We’ve always focused on helping entrepreneurs and businesses with small teams grow sustainably while creating a path for military spouses to grow professionally.”The internal leadership change reflects FMVS’ ongoing mission and ensures the company will keep delivering great service to small businesses.“Erin was our very first Freedom Maker and is the longest-serving member of our internal team,” said Renner. “As a military spouse, she understands our mission at every level, and she’s been leading operations for years. I have complete confidence in her. Her leadership will allow us to move faster and build stronger, because she knows exactly how to keep us aligned and growing.”About FMVS:Freedom Makers Virtual Services pairs skilled, vetted military spouses with entrepreneurs and small teams who need reliable remote support . FMVS is committed to helping small business owners succeed while creating meaningful, flexible work for veterans and military family members.Media Contact:sarah@freedom-makers.com

