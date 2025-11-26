Drive Your Dream Introduces Long-Term Car Rental Model With Optional End-of-Term Purchase in the UAE

Drive Your Dream Announces Availability of a Long-Term Car Rental Model With End-of-Term Purchase Option in the UAE

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drive Your Dream has announced the introduction of a long-term car rental model in the United Arab Emirates that includes an option for customers to purchase the vehicle at the conclusion of the rental period. The structure is positioned as an additional mobility pathway within the UAE market, where residents regularly evaluate various approaches to vehicle access.According to the company, the model provides a rental-first framework in which users are able to maintain consistent monthly payments throughout the rental agreement and then decide whether to proceed with a purchase based on the vehicle’s remaining value.“Many residents seek clarity and predictability in how vehicles are acquired,” said Yurii Rak, General Manager of Drive Your Dream. “This model offers an extended rental arrangement with the option to purchase the same vehicle at the end of the term. The structure is designed to support individuals who prefer assessing a vehicle over a longer period before making a final decision.”Overview of the ModelThe company reports that the structure includes the following components:Long-Term Rental AgreementsFixed monthly payments are maintained for the duration of the rental term, with pricing structured differently from short-term rental offerings.Optional End-of-Term PurchaseAt the conclusion of the rental period, customers are able to purchase the vehicle at a price that reflects its adjusted value after rental use.Broad Eligibility CriteriaThe approval process is designed to accommodate a wide range of applicant profiles, including salaried employees, freelancers, business owners, and recent arrivals to the UAE.Digital Application and Delivery ProcessDrive Your Dream states that the selection, application, and approval processes are conducted online. Vehicle delivery is available after approval, and customers are able to decide at the end of the rental period whether to complete a purchase or transition to a different vehicle.Context in the UAE Mobility SectorLong-term rental formats and subscription-style mobility solutions have gained traction in the UAE as alternatives to traditional bank-financed car ownership. The company’s model aligns with this broader shift toward flexible access options.“Our objective is to contribute to the range of mobility structures currently available in the market,” added Rak. “The model allows extended vehicle use with a purchase option incorporated at the end of the rental period.”About Drive Your DreamDrive Your Dream is a UAE-based provider of long-term car rental models that include an option for customers to purchase the vehicle at the end of the rental agreement. The company offers a range of vehicles through an online selection and approval process.For additional information, visit:Media Contact:Email: info@driveyoursdream.comPhone/WhatsApp: +971 50 208 6783

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.