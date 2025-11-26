‘Dancing With the Gods’ Documentary Premieres in Bali - Illuminating the Sacred Calon Arang Dance

Dancing With the Gods Documentary Title

A powerful new documentary, Dancing With the Gods explores Bali’s sacred Calon Arang dance and its timeless balance of good and evil.

The film is dedicated to Prince Dr. Damien Dematra, whose legacy of promoting interfaith harmony continues to inspire the mission behind this film and the initiatives that will follow.” — Princess Dr. Cheryl Halpern

SEMARAPURA, BALI, INDONESIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Visions of Peace Initiative , in collaboration with producers, HQ Creative and Angel Pictures, has released another meaningful and culturally rich documentary. Following the success of “The Golden Rule: Do Unto Others” , the trio of directors— Princess Dr. Cheryl Halpern , Alex Dolginko, and Princess Natasha Dematra—have launched their newest work, “Dancing With the Gods.” The documentary premiered on November 25th at the historic Puri Agung Klungkung Palace. The Puri Agung Klungkung Palace is a most notable choice for this premiere since the genealogy of the Klungkung royal family is rooted in the cultural and spiritual narrative presented in the film.“Dancing with the Gods”is the story of the Calon Arang, one of the Balinese Hindu faith’s most sacred traditional dances. While the film highlights the artistic and cultural significance of the dance, it also delves deeply into the universal tensions between good and evil that must be addressed by every individual and society through all times. Through its portrayal of the conflicting white and black forces, the yin and the yang, the documentary shows the Balinese Hindu belief that the opposing forces not be viewed as enemies, but rather as ever present competing energies that must remain in balance for peace to flourish.The film provides extensive insight into the significance of the Calon Arang dance by reflecting both on its role as a cultural treasure and as a vehicle for moral and spiritual contemplation. The documentary helps create an awareness for every audience that the tensions between good and evil are always present in our daily lives. Achieving inner peace requires an understanding of the dichotomies of life in order to cultivate the ability to defeat the negative challenges to our inner self.The documentary’s directors gratefully acknowledge the understanding shared by respected Balinese notables including the Hindu High Priest Ida Rsi Wisesanatha and Tjokorda Agung Samara, the Crown Prince of the Klungkung Kingdom. Renowned Balinese dance experts such as Anak Agung Gde Oka Dalem and I Gede Krisna Sudiantara also provided meaningful input for the film. Seasoned dancers like Jero Gede Wijaya and young artisans such as Komang Bagus Mega Arkana, a creator of Calon Arang masks, demonstrated the intergenerational passing of cultural knowledge that sustains the spiritual traditions.“Dancing With the Gods” showcases Calon Arang not only as a sacred dance blending faith, drama, and tradition, but also as a reflection of the universal quest to understand and reconcile the ever competing forces that shape human existence. The documentary reveals how the Calon Arang dance is intricately intertwined with the island’s guiding philosophy of Tri Hita Karanah, the harmonizing of humans with each other, with nature, and ultimately with the divine creator and peace.Princess Dr. Cheryl Halpern also recognized that, "The film is dedicated to Prince Dr. Damien Dematra, a ‘Prince of Peace’ and one of the founders of the Visions of Peace Initiative, who passed away in April of this year. His legacy of promoting interfaith harmony and global cultural appreciation continues to inspire the mission behind this film and the initiatives that will follow."Screening link available by contacting alex@hqcreative.com.

