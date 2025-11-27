Artec 3D agrees AI-3D technology partnerships with Lenovo NV & Artron

Artec 3D & Lenovo's delegations with their newly signed agreement Artec 3D CEO Art Yukhin discussing advanced technology with new partners The official partnership signing session between Artron & Artec 3D

3D scanning leader Artec 3D has signed two high-profile collaboration agreements that will significantly improve its reach in the Chinese market.

Artec’s 3D and AI capabilities with Lenovo New Vision’s scale advantages and extensive market coverage will create transformative infrastructure that drives intelligent upgrades and resilient growth.” — Art Yukhin

LUXEMBOURG, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 3D scanning leader Artec 3D is delighted to announce two new partnerships that will expand the development and application of its technologies across China.

Signed off at a ceremony held in the presence of Luxembourg’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Roland Reiland, and China’s Ambassador to Luxembourg, Hua Ning, these deals represent a huge milestone – and significantly broaden the company’s reach in Asia.

Fostering industrial innovation

As part of a newly established strategic partnership, Artec 3D will work with Lenovo’s intelligent vision subsidiary, Lenovo New Vision (NV), to ramp up digital transformation across industries.

Together, the companies share the same goal of enabling intelligent, AI-powered ecosystems. Artec 3D brings industry-leading 3D scanning to the partnership, while Lenovo NV has a huge production and computing capacity, along with a developed go-to market presence in China.

Through their partnership, Artec 3D and Lenovo NV aim to develop digital twin solutions that foster industrial innovation and Internet of Things (IoT) integration. More broadly, the companies are also targeting advanced applications in manufacturing, engineering, public safety, education, and cultural heritage.

“We’re truly delighted to form this partnership,” said Bai Yuli, General Manager of Lenovo New Vision. “Together, we’ll develop products tailored to industry needs and further expand our presence in the Chinese market. At the same time, Artec 3D’s strong global reputation and extensive international resources will help Lenovo accelerate its worldwide growth. We look forward to deepening our cooperation and creating shared success.”

“This collaboration is a significant milestone,” added Art Yukhin, President & CEO of Artec 3D. “By combining Artec’s core 3D and AI capabilities with Lenovo New Vision’s scale advantages and extensive market coverage, we will create transformative infrastructure that will powerfully drive intelligent upgrades and resilient growth across industries.”

Partnering for heritage preservation

Artec 3D’s second major partnership has been agreed with heritage preservation specialist Artron Cultural Group. The companies’ collaboration will see them engage in R&D to create integrated 3D-AI solutions for museums, galleries, and cultural institutions.

In practice, these projects will revolve around the transformation of artworks and historic landmarks into detailed digital twins for archiving, visualization, virtual exhibition, and educational purposes. While Artron will contribute its heritage management expertise, Artec 3D will lend its knowledge of 3D scanning and AI reconstruction to ensure outstanding results.

Artec 3D’s solutions will also be adapted to meet the technical standards and regulatory requirements of China’s cultural heritage sector, with Artron expanding further into European markets. Another aspect of their collaboration relates to R&D – labs in China and Luxembourg will now serve as testing grounds for projects, workshops, and technology innovation.

“In our early days, we primarily served professional artists – essentially ‘serving the art of the people’,” said Wan Jie, CEO of Artron Art Group. “Since 2008, we have also focused on ‘bringing art to the people.’ Through this collaboration, we will work together to use digital tools to help more people discover, appreciate, and share Chinese culture, enabling Chinese art to serve audiences around the world.”

“Our partnership marks a new stage in the integration of culture and technology,” said Art Yukhin. “By combining our 3D and AI technologies with Artron’s deep understanding of cultural heritage, we are able to achieve the digital preservation and sharing of art in a more innovative way.”

“Artron has cultivated its presence in the art world for many years, while Artec’s 3D digitalization technology is a powerful tool for innovation in art digitization,” said Roland Reiland, Ambassador of Luxembourg to China. “Their collaboration will help advance the digitalization of contemporary art and bring more artworks and cultural relics to the world stage.”

“The digitalization of the cultural industry supports the protection of cultural heritage, enables more people to appreciate the beauty of Chinese culture, and enhances mutual learning among civilizations,” said Hua Ning, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Luxembourg. “Artec and Artron are brought together by art, using technology to empower culture and the arts.”

Overall, the presence of Ambassadors H.E. Roland Reiland and Hua Ning shows the importance of these partnerships for bilateral ties between Luxembourg and China. Artec 3D looks forward to building lasting relationships with its newfound partners that accelerate technological change.

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in China (Shanghai), Japan (Tokyo), Montenegro (Bar), Portugal (Lisbon), and the United States (Santa Clara, California). Artec 3D develops and manufactures innovative 3D scanners and software.

About Lenovo New Vision

Lenovo New Vision is positioned as a technology service provider for AI and embodied intelligence industrial applications. With domain-specific large-scale models, spatial computing, multimodal simulation, and intelligent control technologies at its core, it constructs a continuous improvement system that integrates virtual and real-world mapping, virtual and real-world symbiosis, and virtual-controlled real-world applications, forming a new paradigm for industrial digitalization and empowering traditional industries to achieve leapfrog digital development.

Based on its core technologies, the company has independently developed products such as the Z-Engine (a real-time 3D rendering engine), the NovoVerse (an embodied intelligent training platform), the AI Meta Station (an AI-powered expert system), and the Drillpider (a vertical operation robot).

About the Artron Cultural Group

Founded in 1993, Artron is a comprehensive cultural enterprise that integrates art printing, digital media, and technology-driven art data services. Artron operates from major hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, and serves dozens of countries worldwide. With a mission “to serve the people with art by serving the people’s art,” Artron continuously innovates, combining traditional craftsmanship with IT to build intelligent art-data services, digital experiences, and customized solutions for art institutions. Artron also operates Artron.net, one of China’s largest art platforms, and has produced tens of thousands of high-quality art books and auction catalogs. The company has been awarded numerous honors for its technological and cultural contributions, including national-level copyright recognition and high-technology enterprise status.

