United States Grants Federal Approval for America’s First A1 International Horticultural Exposition

Expo 2031 Minnesota USA

USA approves Expo 2031 Minnesota, the nation’s first A1 Horticultural Exposition, affirming federal support for its economic, diplomatic, and innovation mission

An A1 International Horticultural Exhibition is known in the U.S. as a World’s Fair - we will host one for the first time. This federal recognition marks a pivotal moment for Minnesota and the nation.” — Wendy Meadley, CEO, Expo 2031 Minnesota USA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expo 2031 Minnesota, USA is proud to announce that the United States Government has formally granted federal approval for America’s first A1 International Horticultural Exposition. The designation confirms full support from the Trump Administration for this globally significant, six-month exposition to be hosted in Dakota County from May – October 2031.This milestone was affirmed in an official letter from The Honorable Howard W. Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, confirming the federal government’s commitment to working with Expo 2031 organizers , state and local leadership, and international partners to advance the event’s economic, diplomatic, horticultural, and innovation objectives.With this federal approval, the United States signals to the global community its readiness to welcome participating nations, industry leaders, and millions of visitors to an exposition showcasing the future of horticulture, agriculture, resilient energy infrastructure, food and water systems, health and wellbeing, and future technologies.A Transformational Moment for Minnesota and the NationExpo 2031 Minnesota, USA will be the first world-level A1 Horticultural Exhibition ever held in the United States, recognized by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH). The Expo is projected to attract 6+ million visitors, generate major economic and tourism impact, and leave a lasting educational, horticultural, and development legacy benefiting Minnesota and the nation for generations.“Federal recognition confirms the national significance of Expo 2031. It will deliver profound economic, diplomatic, and cultural impact for Minnesota and the entire United States.” “We are honored to have full Administration support as we prepare to welcome countries, growers, innovators, and visitors from around the world to America’s first A1 International Horticultural Exposition.”Global Celebration at the AIPH Spring Meeting – Sydney, March 2026The Expo 2031 Minnesota USA Organizing Committee will formally celebrate its approved A1 Horticultural Exposition status with Founding Partners, state and federal leaders during the AIPH Spring Meeting in March 2026 in Sydney, Australia.This international gathering will mark the first global celebration of the United States’ designation and will include special recognition of the partners, agencies, and sector leaders whose efforts helped secure federal approval and advance America’s entry into the world stage of A1 horticultural exhibitions.About Expo 2031 Minnesota, USAExpo 2031 is the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition ever awarded to the United States. With the theme “Human / Nature: Where Humanity and Horticulture Meet,” the Exposition will feature climate-aligned biodomes, global country gardens and pavilions, horticultural innovation showcases, and a multi-acre legacy smart city district that will continue well beyond 2031. Defined in the United States as a World’s Fair, an A1 International Horticultural Exhibition brings countries together for six months of cultural, scientific, and horticultural exchange.For more information, visit www.expo2031.org Media Contact: Amanda Hallberg | contact@expo2031.org

