Injured Hiker on Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

(603) 271-3361

CONTACT:

Jaffrey, NH – On Monday, November 24, 2025, at 5:23 p.m., Conservation Officers received a call from NH State Police Dispatch about an injured hiker on the White Cross Trail at Monadnock State Park. The hiker, Samuel Ferragamo, 23, of South Easton, MA, was reporting a lower-leg injury and said he was unable to hike down the steep trail without further assistance. The hiker and his hiking companion were properly dressed for the near freezing temperatures but did not have adequate light sources.

A team of Conservation Officers responded to the park and hiked medical supplies, trekking poles, and water up to the injured hiker. Conservation Officers reached the hiker at 6:53 p.m. and provided medical aid. With the medical aid and trekking poles provided by the Conservation Officers, Ferragamo was able to hike down and did not require a carry out. Ferragamo was assisted back to the Park Headquarters on Poole Road, arriving at 7:45 p.m. Ferragamo refused an ambulance and was driven from the park by his hiking companion. A Mountain Patrol Ranger with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources assisted Conservation Officers.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.