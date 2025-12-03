The McKeever Group Launches 'Wheelhouse' - a New Name in High-Performance Experiential Marketing

Driven by Wheelhouse, The McKeever Group, currently doing business as Ford Performance Racing School, begins its third decade with an emphasis on expansion.

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The McKeever Group, currently doing business as Ford Performance Racing School, today announced the launch of its new trade name, Wheelhouse - where the shift happens. This evolution reflects the company’s commitment to driving owner loyalty and accelerating sales through immersive, experience-driven brand engagement.Wheelhouse marks a new era as The McKeever Group enters its third decade of delivering premier performance driving and brand experiences. While the name is new, the mission remains the same:“Driven by a talented, attentive, and personable team known for exceeding our guests' expectations in a safe, controlled, and professional manner, Wheelhouse delivers exceptional once-in-a-lifetime automotive experiences that build lasting memories through brand immersion and behind-the-wheel activities that promote the fun of driving.”Remaining True to its MissionWheelhouse reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to its core values -- delivering high-performance, professionally instructed driving programs rooted in precision, safety, and fun. "Wheelhouse is a natural evolution of what we’ve built over the past two decades," said Dan McKeever, President. "While the name is new, its DNA is shared by the entire organization. We remain fully committed to delivering the highest quality driving and brand immersion experiences possible -- backed by the same passionate team and same dedication to excellence, and now with an even broader vision for the future."Current Programs and Relationships Will Continue UninterruptedFPRS Motorsports will be changing its name to Wheelhouse Motorsports. It will continue supporting the Mustang Challenge racing series, in addition to providing racing opportunities in WRL (World Racing League) and new opportunities that will be announced soon.Wheelhouse will offer one-day, two-day, and advanced courses. In addition, Wheelhouse will provide behind-the-wheel experiences under its brand. Whether you're driving on a track or mastering off-road terrain, both beginners and enthusiasts can expect the same expert instruction and adrenaline-pumping excitement they have come to know.Existing business relationships with valued industry partners will be maintained and expanded under the Wheelhouse brand. These partnerships remain essential to enhancing the programs and delivering the best possible experience to those participating.Looking AheadWheelhouse represents more than just a new name. It signals the growth, enhanced capabilities, and strategic vision of an organization that continues to lead the industry in high-performance driving education and brand immersion experiences. Wheelhouse is not only a reflection of where we’ve been, but where performance is going next. With a foundation built on 20 years of excellence, Wheelhouse is uniquely positioned to shape the future of performance driving and brand immersion experiences for all involved.About WheelhouseSince its opening in 2006 as Miller Motorsports Driving School, Wheelhouse has offered high-performance driving instruction and immersive vehicle experiences for drivers of all skill levels. In addition to offering traditional driving instruction at retail, Wheelhouse is home to business and product training programs conducted for BFGoodrich, BMW, Castrol, and Michelin, along with the experiential owner programs it pioneered for qualifying new Ford vehicles. Starting with the Boss Track Attack program in 2012, over time these programs grew to include the ST Octane Academy (Fiesta ST and Focus ST), GT350 Track Attack, RS Adrenaline Academy (Focus RS), Raptor Assault (F-150 Raptor, F-150 Raptor R, and Ranger Raptor), ST SUV Experience (Edge ST, Explorer ST and Explorer ST-Line), GT500 Track Attack, Mach 1 Track Attack, Dark Horse Track Attack, and Mustang Unleashed (Mustang GT and EcoBoost).Wheelhouse has regional headquarters in Concord, NC, and Tooele, UT, with a satellite venue in each region to host the ST SUV Experience. Along with Ford, official partners of Wheelhouse include Brembo, Castrol, Coats, Michelin, Product 41, Soundoff Signal, Stoner Car Care, and Tread Lightly!.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.