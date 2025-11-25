She Can Shine Programme Helps Leeds Founder Grow Boutique SEO

Leeds entrepreneur Jane Nriapia, Founder of BoutiqueSEO. Boutique SEO Logo Paula Grizzard, leadership mentor and Founder of She Business, speaking at She Can Shine.

Leeds founder Jane Nriapia is growing BoutiqueSEO through the She Can Shine programme with dedicated mentoring from Paula Grizzard of She Business.

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leeds-based entrepreneur Jane Nriapia has been selected for She Can Shine, a business development programme run by Shine in Harehills to support women launching and growing their own businesses.

Jane, who founded Boutique SEO, joined the programme to strengthen her business strategy, expand her network, and gain support from other female founders across Leeds.

As part of the programme, she is also receiving dedicated mentoring from Paula Grizzard, founder of She Business, who provides leadership and strategic guidance to women in business.

“She Can Shine has been a powerful support system. The programme has helped me refine my business, stay focused, and feel more confident as a female founder in Leeds.” Jane Nriapia, Founder, Boutique SEO

“Jane brings real talent and vision to the programme. Her progress reflects the value of investing in women-led businesses in Leeds.” Paula Grizzard, Founder, She Business

The She Can Shine programme provides workshops, mentoring, and community support, with a focus on empowering women in Harehills and surrounding areas to build sustainable, confident businesses. Shine continues to play an important role in strengthening the local entrepreneurial landscape and supporting women at all stages of their business journey.

About Shine

Shine is a social enterprise and community venue in Harehills, Leeds. It provides workspace, training programmes, and business support to empower local entrepreneurs and create social impact across the community.

About She Business

She Business, founded by Paula Grizzard, delivers leadership development, mentoring, and strategic support for female founders and senior women across the UK.

About BoutiqueSEO

BoutiqueSEO is a Leeds-based digital marketing and SEO agency specialising in helping medical aesthetics clinics attract patients and grow through ethical, data-driven marketing.

For more information visit https://boutiqueseo.co.uk or email hello@boutiqueseo.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

