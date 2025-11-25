Rising Online Retail Adoption Reshapes Global OTC & Supplements Sales Landscape | 5.9% CAGR Forecast

The global over the counter drugs & dietary supplements market is segmented based on category, dosage form, product, distribution channel, and geography.

The global over the counter drugs & dietary supplements market is segmented based on category, dosage form, product, distribution channel, and geography.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025

Comprehensive analyzes of the fastest-growing Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market provide insights that help stakeholders identify opportunities and challenges. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are non-prescription drugs, which are sold without a doctor's prescription. Hence, retrieving these over-the-counter medicines has become an easy task because there are many over-the-counter medicines in pharmacies and online medical websites. In addition, these commercial drugs are controlled by the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and not by the final product. Also, nutritional supplements aim to provide the body with the required nutrients to increase the amount of food that a person consumes. Major market players covered in the report, such as -• Pfizer Inc.,• Gilead Sciences,• Astrazeneca Plc,• Merck & Co., Inc.,• Novartis International Ag,• Roche Holding Ag,• Bayer Healthcare Ag,• Glaxosmithkline Plc,• Johnson & Johnson,• Sanofi S.A

The tablet segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, accounting for about two-ninths of the global market, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of disease and the benefits of taking medication and providing the right level of treatment for different types of patients. Furthermore, the soft capsules segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of disease and the benefits of taking medication and providing the right level of treatment for different types of patients. Furthermore, the soft capsules segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.TABLE OF CONTENT -CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:1.1. Report description1.2. Key market segments1.3. List of key players profiled in the report1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO PerspectiveCHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…3.6. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA accounted for about half of the global market and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the market include the increase in over-the-counter drugs, dietary supplements, and the incidence of common diseases such as cold and cough, infectious diseases, oral diseases, etc. In addition, the proliferation of these drugs, especially in China, India, and other developing economies to meet the growing demand for these products, is expected to boost market growth.

The Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

