Kaleidoscope Global Network Launches to Promote Justice, Equity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We were born from heartfelt conversations among faith and civil rights leaders about the need to inspire and continue legacies of justice across generations,” said Rev. Dr. Chuck Singleton of Loveland Church in California.An international coalition of faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and community organizations announced the formation of Kaleidoscope Global Network this week, with a goal of confronting global and American inequality and promoting social justice through a framework rooted in shared moral and spiritual values.Kaleidoscope leader Rev. Chuck Singleton of Loveland Church in Southern California outlined the organization’s mission as a force for “transformation and hope” in an era of rapid change and complex global challenges. The coalition comprises a diverse range of partners, including grassroots organizations, civic associations, socially responsible businesses, and educational institutions.“We were born from heartfelt conversations among faith and civil rights leaders about the need to inspire and continue legacies of justice across generations,” said Rev. Singleton. “Our mission is nothing less than to reshape the world through a deep moral and spiritual dedication to these timeless values.”Kaleidoscope’s platform is built on seven core principles: (i) economic empowerment, (ii) youth and educational uplift, (iii) political and civic engagement, (iv) global engagement, v) health and wellness, (vi) criminal justice reform, and (vii) the strengthening of faith and family structures.In its founding document, the movement draws inspiration from religious and philosophical traditions, quoting the biblical passage from Zechariah to “…administer true justice; show mercy and compassion to one another” as a guiding principle for its vision of a more compassionate society.“To achieve its goals, the coalition will focus on five objectives: catalyze advocacy, provide education and build capacity, forge collaborative partnerships, develop innovative solutions, and advance research on social issues,” Rev. Singleton explains.While Kaleidoscope Global Network is not new, Rev. Singelton points to successes by its founding members, “major policy victories for human rights” and the brokering of peace in conflict zones as examples of Kaleidoscope’s potential impact.Looking ahead, Kaleidoscope Global Network announced plans to expand its reach. A national conference is scheduled for March 3–5, 2026, titled the National Conference on Biblical Justice and Reparations Advocacy, in Kansas City, Missouri.According to Rev. Singleton, the organizers aim to bring together attendees to “catalyze the next wave of spiritually rooted social change.” The group also plans to launch a series of regional training events designed to equip a new generation of community leaders.Among the many national leaders, the Kaleidoscope Global Network’s team includes: Dr. Fredrick Haynes, former president of Rainbow PUSH; Rev. Mark Pollard, spokesman for the Black Farmers Association; Dr. Jarvis Collier, past editor of the National Baptist Magazine; Dr. Phillip Scott Nelson, Christian Methodist Episcopal, National Evangelist; the late Bishop Henry Williamson, 52nd elected Methodist Bishop; and Dr. Chuck Singleton, Senior Rev. of Loveland Church.“We extend an open invitation to activists, business leaders, students, and other citizens to join Kaleidoscope Global Network. Together, let us boldly answer the call...to ‘do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly’ as we build the beloved community,” said Rev. Singleton. “A new world awaits.”Kaleidoscope is hosting sponsors, speakers, preachers, and vendors for its National Conference. For more information, email Info@KaleidoscopeGlobalNetwork.com or call (909) 356-5683About Kaleidoscope Global NetworkKaleidoscope Global Network’s mission is to amplify true justice and compassion through transformative social and spiritual change. We aim to unite influential leaders across sectors to maximize our societal impact in promoting love, equity, and justice for all. Through dynamic partnerships, bold advocacy, and innovative grassroots initiatives, we confront the deep structural roots of social and economic inequity, champion sustainable and inclusive development, and weave a rich tapestry of solidarity that transcends cultural, national, and religious boundaries.For more information, email Info@KaleidoscopeGlobalNetwork.com or call (909) 356-5683.

