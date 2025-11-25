Education 2.0 Conference Addresses Scam Offenses In EdTech Subscription Models

This 3-day education conference addresses scam offenses and fraud in subscription models, promoting ethics, accountability, and transparency in digital learning

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Education 2.0 Conference , scheduled to take place December 8–10, 2025, at the InterContinental DFC in Dubai, UAE, will unite educators, policymakers, and innovators to examine how subscription-driven learning platforms are reshaping the economics of education. The three-day edtech conference will focus on exposing deceptive business models that convert flexible payment plans into long-term financial burdens and will promote reforms to restore transparency, accountability, and ethics in educational technology.As EdTech platforms expand globally, many have adopted subscription-based access to digital learning tools. While marketed as affordable and convenient, these systems often conceal layered charges and renewal clauses that create sustained financial commitments. Fraudulent tactics, including unauthorized renewals, opaque billing, and misrepresented financing terms, have led to rising reports of student debt and institutional losses. The education conference will bring these issues to the forefront, underscoring how such practices undermine trust and damage the credibility of an industry built on the promise of empowerment.Experts participating in the conference will examine the growing concern that financial manipulation has become normalized in the digital education sector. Through auto-renewals, misleading “free trials,” and opaque pricing policies, students and institutions find themselves bound by contracts that are difficult to escape. By addressing scam offenses and deceptive payment schemes, the Education 2.0 Conference emphasizes the need for appropriate oversight, ethical leadership, and transparent communication between EdTech companies and the communities they serve.“Education should advance opportunity, not create financial distress,” said Ayush Sharma, Manager at the Education 2.0 Conference. “We are addressing the scam offenses within EdTech that take advantage of trust and ambition. Our mission is to encourage transparent practices that protect learners and rebuild confidence in digital education, and the goal is not to discourage technological growth but to ensure it is rooted in responsibility, fairness, and a clear understanding of the social contract between providers and users.”The education conference will highlight the hidden consequences of these exploitative systems, extending beyond economic harm. Mounting subscription debt can hinder academic performance, increase stress, and discourage lifelong learning . Experts will discuss the connection between financial security and educational outcomes, emphasizing that true innovation must prioritize well-being alongside technological progress. By placing ethical accountability at the center of the conversation, the event seeks to redefine how success in EdTech is measured.A key focus will be on empowering educators and students through financial literacy and awareness. Sessions will cover strategies for evaluating payment terms, identifying misleading offers, and safely navigating online learning platforms. By equipping participants with the tools to recognize predatory practices, the edtech conference aims to build a more informed user base capable of resisting exploitation. Panelists will also share practical frameworks for schools to integrate financial literacy into digital learning curricula, promoting resilience in the face of evolving online risks.Beyond exposing misconduct, the Education 2.0 Conference combats fraud by highlighting solutions that encourage fairness and integrity in the EdTech marketplace. Innovators and entrepreneurs committed to ethical growth will showcase alternative models that prioritize accessibility and transparency. Examples include open-access systems, one-time purchase options, and cooperative funding mechanisms that distribute value equitably between developers and users. These models demonstrate that financial sustainability and fairness can coexist when guided by integrity and accountability.Collaboration between regulators, institutions, and developers will form another central theme. Delegates will discuss how coordinated global standards can prevent future misconduct by requiring vendors to meet ethical compliance benchmarks before entering educational markets. Establishing international verification systems for EdTech providers could help governments and schools filter trustworthy partners, reducing exposure to fraudulent or predatory companies. Such frameworks will also guide investment decisions, steering funding toward companies that demonstrate transparency and verifiable social responsibility.By confronting subscription-based exploitation, the edtech conference exposes fraud as a significant barrier to equitable access in global education. Analysts and policy experts will present frameworks for monitoring payment trends, identifying anomalies, and enforcing compliance. These approaches will help educational institutions build internal mechanisms that protect their communities while maintaining innovation. Ultimately, the conference seeks to spark a global dialogue that defines new standards for trust, integrity, and inclusion in the digital education economy.By confronting the deceptive aspects of subscription-based learning, the Education 2.0 Conference reinforces its commitment to ensuring that digital progress serves students, not corporate profit. The three-day education summit will emphasize that technological advancement in education must always align with fairness and social responsibility. Its broader goal is to inspire a culture of ethical leadership that prioritizes transparency and safeguards the future of learning.About Education 2.0 ConferenceHosted in Dubai and Las Vegas, the Education 2.0 Conference gathers global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to address the challenges and opportunities shaping modern education. Focusing on ethics, innovation, and accountability, this three-day event provides a platform for collaboration and reform across the global learning ecosystem. For more information about this 3-day education conference, visit www.education2conf.com

