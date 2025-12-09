Wilco Source and Hubbl Technologies partner to deliver automated Salesforce org & process intelligence for HLS industry

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilco Source , a Salesforce Summit Partner focused exclusively on Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS), has announced a strategic partnership with Hubbl Technologies , the intelligence layer for Salesforce that turns complexity into clarity, giving organizations the insights to identify risk, improve performance, and move faster.Through this partnership, Wilco Source introduces Org Insights , powered by Hubbl, giving healthcare, pharma, med device manufacturers, and payer organizations a faster and smarter way to understand where their Salesforce org stands, identify risks, and prioritize remediation—all within 24 hours.Salesforce underpins the critical systems that drive patient care, payer efficiency, and medical device innovation touching millions of lives every day. Yet beneath the surface, many carry hidden risks, compliance gaps, and performance bottlenecks that slow business and add friction. Org Insights changes that by delivering an automated, AI powered, Salesforce architect–reviewed assessment with clear, actionable outcomes that:● Uncover Security Risks – Identify vulnerabilities to help safeguard your org.● Assess Agentforce Readiness – Evaluate your org’s readiness for AI and Agentforce adoption.● Eliminate Tech Debt – Detect unused objects, packages, and automation.● Improve Performance – Spot inefficiencies that slow users and increase costs.● Simplify Org Consolidation – Streamline governance and administration.Hubbl Org Intelligence analyzes your metadata only, never accessing your transactional data and requires no installation. It is fully HIPAA and SOC 2 compliant. Customers receive a detailed report in as little as 24 hours, including benchmarks, expert review, and recommendations from Wilco Source’s Salesforce architects who specialize in healthcare and life sciences.“Hubbl helps teams see what’s hidden inside their Salesforce orgs, including issues that limit performance, adoption, and innovation,” said Rob Acker, CEO of Hubbl. “Together with Wilco Source, we’re helping healthcare and life sciences organizations build stronger and smarter Salesforce foundations.”“We have always focused on helping healthcare and life sciences organizations get more from Salesforce,” said Kedar Relangi, CEO of Wilco Source. “With Hubbl, we’re giving our clients the visibility and confidence to act faster, modernize smarter, and operate with excellence.”About Wilco SourceWilco Source helps healthcare and life sciences organizations get more from Salesforce. With deep industry expertise and more than 800 Salesforce certifications, Wilco Source delivers advisory, implementation, and optimization services that turn complexity into clarity.About Hubbl TechnologiesHubbl powers AI that actually works—because we give it the one thing it’s always lacked: context. Hubbl is the intelligence layer for the agentic era. Built natively on Salesforce and trained on tens of thousands of orgs, Hubbl transforms the chaos of metadata, automation, and process inefficiency into a precision-tuned engine for growth. Fueled by machine learning, governed by insight, and driven by results, Hubbl doesn’t just surface your next best action—it rewrites the future of your business. Learn more at https://www.hubbl.com

