Outsourced Customer Care Services Market to Reach US $90.68 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Outsourced Customer Care Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Outsourced Customer Care Services Market?

In recent times, the outsourced customer care services market has experienced consistent growth. The market is projected to expand from $73.54 billion in 2024 to $76.83 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased demand for mobility services, a swift transition from enriched to transformational services, a rising demand for more valuable services, the adoption of outsourced customer care services, and economic expansion.

Steady expansion is predicted for the outsourced customer care services market in the coming years, with its value projected to reach $90.68 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is linked to the escalating demand for the instant messenger as a customer service method, the growth of tax-free zones, heightened customer expectations for efficient and flawless services, increasing need for wireless devices, and rising disposable incomes. Notable trends expected during the forecast period include digital and omnichannel transformation, the automation of monotonous tasks, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots, the incorporation of new technologies, and product innovation.

Download a free sample of the outsourced customer care services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14768&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Outsourced Customer Care Services Global Market Growth?

The advancement of cloud-based services is predicted to stimulate the growth of the outsourced customer care services market. These services offer computing resources, applications, and data storage via the internet, promoting adaptability, scalability, and availability from any location. Their importance lies in their cost-effectiveness, remote access, data protection, and adherence to regulations. This enables the providers of outsourced customer care to foster cost savings, innovation, and business expansion while delivering superior, efficient, and scalable support systems to their clients. For example, in March 2024, AAG IT Services, a UK-based IT service provider, generated an impressive revenue of over $415 billion in 2022 for public cloud services, an increase from $343 billion in 2021. It is predicted that by 2023, public cloud services will generate $526 billion in revenue. Thus, the escalating cloud-based services are contributing to the advancement of the outsourced customer care services market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Outsourced Customer Care Services Market?

Major players in the Outsourced Customer Care Services include:

• Accenture plc

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Capgemini SE

• NTT DATA Corporation

• Cognizant

• Infosys Limited

• iQor

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Wipro Limited

• Teleperformance SE

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Outsourced Customer Care Services Market?

Leading businesses within the outsourced customer care services sector are concentrating on the creation of novel solutions, such as Rimini ONE, a service program for outsourcing, as a way to solidify their market standing. Rimini ONE represents a comprehensive outsourcing option, offering a wide range of harmonized and incorporated services to manage enterprise apps, databases, and technological software. In March 2023, Rimini Street, Inc., an American company known for its comprehensive enterprise software support, products, and services, rolled out Rimini ONE. This service program for outsourcing is built to offer an exhaustive set of coordinated, integrated services for managing enterprise apps and software. This move is intended to assist organizations in unifying their operations and maximizing the benefits from their current software, without the need for vendor upgrades or transfers.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Report?

The outsourced customer care services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: CRM Technology Hosting, Fulfillment Or Logistics, Customer Interaction

2) By Application: Pharma And Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Chemical And Material, Construction, Logistics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By CRM Technology Hosting: Cloud-Based CRM Hosting, On-Premise CRM Hosting

2) By Fulfillment Or Logistics: Order Processing And Tracking, Inventory Management, Shipping And Delivery Services

3) By Customer Interaction: Voice-Based Support, Email And Chat Support, Social Media Support, Self-Service And Automated Support

View the full outsourced customer care services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outsourced-customer-care-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Outsourced Customer Care Services Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for outsourced customer care services. The market report includes coverage of areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, along with the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Outsourced Customer Care Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Customer Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-analytics-global-market-report

Customer Journey Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-journey-analytics-global-market-report

Customer Journey Mapping Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-journey-mapping-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.