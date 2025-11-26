Soft Armored Fighting European Championship 2026 to be held in Vienna

Soft Armored Fighting in action: Athletes in protective gear compete with padded sword and shield during training.

Around 200 athletes from up to 15 European nations expected to compete in Austria’s first SAF European Championship

Hosting the 5th SAF European Championship in Vienna is a milestone for Medieval Combat in Austria. It shows how a youth format evolved into a structured, safe and international sport for all ages.” — Heinrich S. Wurzian, BSc | President ACA

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From 1 to 3 May 2026, the city of Vienna will host the 5th Soft Armored Fighting (SAF) European Championship for the first time. The three-day international event will take place at the Sporthalle Simmering in the 11th district and is expected to bring together around 200 athletes from up to 15 European countries. The championship is organised by Armored Combat Austria (ACA) in cooperation with VgVK Wien and under the auspices of the Soft Armored Fighting European Federation ( SAFE Federation ), the European governing body responsible for unified rules, fair play standards and safety regulations in Soft Armored Fighting across its member nations.Soft Armored Fighting (SAF) is a modern combat sport discipline that uses padded swords and shields within a strictly regulated and standardised competition framework. Originally developed for children and youth as part of the Medieval Combat sport system, the format has over the years also been adopted for adult training and competition, making it a truly intergenerational and accessible sport for all age groups.The host organisation, VgVK Wien, founded in 2011, was Austria’s first Medieval Combat sports club and played a pioneering role in introducing and establishing Soft Armored Fighting in Austria. Over the years, the club has continuously contributed to building national structures, training programmes and youth development initiatives in cooperation with Armored Combat Austria.Today, SAF includes clearly structured age and weight categories, allowing children from the age of four through to senior athletes to participate in a safe and regulated competitive environment. The sport focuses on coordination, reaction speed, teamwork, respect and controlled physical contact, while maintaining high international safety standards.The 5th European Championship in Vienna will feature several categories and age divisions, including youth, junior, adult and masters classes. Athletes will compete in disciplines such as Sword and Shield, Sabre and Buckler and Longsword, providing a diverse and accessible competition format for different skill levels and age groups.Soft Armored Fighting has gained increasing popularity across Europe in recent years. The previous edition of the European Championship took place in 2025 in Champeix, France, hosted by Fédération France Soft Armored Fighting (FFSAF), underlining the growing international structure and continuity of the sport. The decision to award the 2026 edition to Vienna reflects the city’s strong club structures, its central location in Europe and its well-developed sports infrastructure.The venue, Sporthalle Simmering, offers professional facilities, excellent accessibility via public transport and sufficient capacity for athletes, officials, visitors and media representatives. Vienna’s long-standing sports culture and commitment to community-based sport make it an ideal host city for an international championship of this scale.The event is planned as a sustainable Vienna Eco Event (ÖkoEvent), integrating environmentally responsible measures such as waste reduction, reuse concepts and the promotion of tap water consumption instead of single-use plastics. Participants and visitors will be encouraged to use public transport and reusable water bottles. These efforts reflect the organisers’ long-term commitment to sustainability in sport.Local district mayor Thomas Steinhart and the sports umbrella organisation ASVÖ Vienna have expressed their support for hosting the event in Simmering, recognising its contribution to youth development, international exchange and the visibility of emerging sports in the city.Beyond the sporting competitions, the SAF European Championship also represents an important opportunity for community building and cultural exchange. Teams, coaches, families and supporters from across Europe will gather in Vienna, strengthening international ties within the growing Soft Armored Fighting and Medieval Combat communities.Admission for spectators will be free of charge, ensuring open access for families, schools, sports enthusiasts and the general public. Media representatives are invited to attend, cover the championship and engage with athletes, organisers and officials on site.More detailed information on schedules, participating nations and accompanying activities will be announced in the coming months as the event approaches.Event Details5th Soft Armored Fighting European Championship 2026Date: 1 May 2026, 2:00 PM – 3 May 2026, 4:00 PM CETVenue: Sporthalle SimmeringFlorian-Hedorfer-Straße 241110 Vienna, Austria

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.