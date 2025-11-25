Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Budget and Finance Director

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green is pleased to announce Seth Colby, Ph.D., as the director of the state Department of Budget and Finance, effective December 8, 2025. Colby currently serves as the Chief State Economist at the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Colby brings eight years of experience working at the Hawaiʻi state level, conducting research and providing analysis and reporting to support key decision making. His experience includes work with the Research and Economic Analysis Division, where he produced comprehensive reports on Hawaiʻi’s economy, tourism, energy and demographics, as well as serving as a tax researcher and planning officer with the state Department of Taxation, where he analyzed the state revenue system, assessed the fiscal impacts of proposed legislation and contributed to macroeconomic forecasting.

Colby earned a Ph.D. from John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Development Economics and International Development. Earlier in his career, Colby worked extensively on economic and social development initiatives across Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa, with the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank and Johns Hopkins University.

“Seth brings a wealth of expertise in tax policy, economic research and fiscal management,” said Governor Green. “His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s financial foundation. I also extend my gratitude to Sabrina Nasir, who provided steady leadership during the transition and will continue serving as Deputy Finance Director. Having already demonstrated a strong working relationship, I am confident that Seth and Sabrina are well positioned to continue collaborating effectively on financial strategies for the department and the people of Hawaiʻi.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this role and will work to support Hawai‘i’s budget and policy needs,” said Colby.

During this transition, the Department of Budget and Finance remains committed to providing strong financial and budgetary planning and strategy. In light of the fiscal uncertainty stemming from the federal government, further exacerbated by the recent government shutdown, the department is prioritizing prudent fiscal guidance and support, particularly as the 2026 legislative session approaches.

The state of Hawai‘i will begin a process to identify a state economist in the coming months.

Click the hyperlink for a photo of Seth Colby, courtesy Office of the Governor.