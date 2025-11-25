Influential Women Highlights Clarissa Sanchez: A Backbone of Holsan Trucking Services, LLC

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Dispatcher and Accounts Receivable Professional Makes Waves in Odessa, TexasClarissa Sanchez is a dedicated Dispatcher and Accounts Receivable Professional at Holsan Trucking Services, LLC, whose exceptional organizational skills and commitment to customer service make her an invaluable asset to the team. With a diverse background that spans dispatching, lending, and banking, Clarissa plays a pivotal role in ensuring efficient operations and fostering strong client relationships across the company.Based in Odessa, Texas, Clarissa’s contributions extend beyond mere logistics; she is instrumental in coordinating timely and effective service delivery, ensuring that Holsan’s operations run smoothly. Her previous roles, including Lending Specialist at OneMain Financial and Loan Assistant at Pixel Mortgage, have equipped her with a wealth of experience in managing complex operations, which she seamlessly applies to her current position.Before stepping into the trucking industry, Clarissa also served as a Personal Banker at BBVA, where she honed her customer service skills, and kick-started her career as a Barista at Starbucks, where she learned the importance of multitasking and engaging with clients effectively. These experiences have shaped her approach to her work, allowing her to adapt quickly to new challenges and maintain a high standard of service.Clarissa holds an Associate’s Degree in English Literature from Odessa College, underscoring her strong analytical and communication abilities. Her career is marked by a dedication to excellence, adaptability, and a relentless focus on delivering results, making her a trusted and reliable professional in both the trucking and financial services industries.In her personal life, Clarissa is motivated by her children, who inspire her to set a positive example and strive for success daily. She also values adventure and believes in experiencing life to the fullest, whether through travel, skydiving, or unique dining experiences like eating in the dark. Clarissa embodies the spirit of embracing every moment, both at work and in her personal pursuits.Learn More about Clarissa Sanchez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/clarissa-sanchez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

