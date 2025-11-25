Toys Market 2025 Trends : Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027. Report

The global toys market was valued at $92.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $103.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027

By sales channel, the online channels segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the toys market forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global toys market generated $92.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $103.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, regional landscape, key investment pockets, and competitive scenario.Increase in demand for strategy-based & educational based toys among the children and aggressive marketing strategy of online platforms drive the growth of the global toys market. However, the increased tariffs on Chinese goods as china is the major exporter of toys hinder the market growth. Contrarily, supportive government initiatives to promote local production present new opportunities in the next few years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08309 The report provides detailed segmentation of the global toys market based on product type, age group, sales channel and region.Based on product type, the sports and outdoor toys segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period.However, the action figures segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027.By sales channel, the specialty stores segment held aroundone-third of the total share of the global toys market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.However, the online channels segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐄𝐫𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8674 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global toys market analyzed in the research include Atlas Games, Goliath Games, ClementoniS.p.A., The LEGO Group, Hasbro, Inc., Ravensburger AG, Mattel, Inc., Vtech Holdings, Tomy Company, Ltd., and Thames &Kosmos.Key Findings Of The StudyBy region, Asia- is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.By product type, the sports and outdoor toys segment led in terms of toys market share, in 2019; however action figure segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.By age group, the 5 to 10 Years segment accounted for about two-fifth share of the toys market in 2019; however, the children toys market segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By sales channel, the online channels segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the toys market forecast period.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the toys market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing toys market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the toys market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global toys market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-sleepwear-market-A09415 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-stroller-market-A12946

