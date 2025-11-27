Starch-based Bioplastics Market Study: Comprehensive Segmentation and Forecast

The automotive segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.7%, supported by the automotive sector’s shift toward sustainable materials.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extensive utilization of starch-based bioplastics in the packaging sector, abundant starch availability from natural sources, inherent biodegradability, cost-effectiveness, and escalating global oil prices are collectively propelling the growth of the global starch-based bioplastics market According to the report, the global starch-based bioplastics market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4182 Market Dynamics:-Drivers:- Rapid adoption of starch-based bioplastics in the packaging industry- Wide availability of starch derived from natural and renewable sources- Indigenous biodegradability and lower environmental impact- Competitive production cost compared to conventional plastics- Rising crude oil prices boosting the shift toward biobased alternativesRestraints:- Increase in raw material costs that may affect production economicsOpportunities:- Growing government investments and policy support in developing nations- Increased focus on reducing plastic pollution and enhancing sustainabilitySegmental Insights:-Injection Molding Segment to Maintain Dominance:- Based on technology, injection molding accounted for more than half of the market share in 2020. Its advantages such as higher automation and cost-efficient production continue to support segment growth. It is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.Rigid Packaging to Lead the Market:- The rigid packaging segment held over two-fifths of the global market in 2020, driven by extensive applications in packaging, consumer goods, and agriculture.- Conversely, the automotive segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.7%, supported by the automotive sector’s shift toward sustainable materials and increased environmental awareness among manufacturers.Regional Analysis:-Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated the market in 2020, accounting for approximately 50% of global revenue.\Key growth drivers include:- Large consumer base- Expanding packaging industry- Strong government support for biobased materials- Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.8% by 2030.Key Market Players:- Novamont S.p.A- Toray Industries Inc.- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.- BASF SE- BioBag International / Biome Bioplastics Limited- Corbion N.V.- Innovia Films Limited- NatureWorks LLC- Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/starch-based-bioplastics-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

