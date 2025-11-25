In Case You Missed It: Capito Applauds Senate Passage of STEWARD Act

– U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the passage of thethrough the Senate. The bill passed by voice vote on Thursday, November 20. Theintroduced by Chairman Capito, and U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, and John Boozman (R-Ark.), provides critical improvements to our nation’s recycling and composting systems through investments in community-level programs and enhancements to data collection and reporting.

“For too many Americans, recycling remains out of reach – either because facilities don’t exist in their communities or because the infrastructure to make recycling economically viable is not in place. The STEWARD Act aims to close these gaps by ensuring that recycling services are accessible to all communities. The bill also recognizes that, to solve a problem, you need to measure and understand it first. The data provisions in the STEWARD Act will empower decision-makers to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and make informed decisions that will drive real change in our nation’s recycling systems. I am thrilled that this bill is moving forward in the legislative process,” Chairman Capito said.

A one-pager of the legislation is available here.

BACKGROUND

The STEWARD Act is the combination of the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2023 and the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act, which both unanimously passed the EPW Committee last Congress in April 2023 and passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent in March 2024.

