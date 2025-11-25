Mobile Security Market to Hit $22.1 Bn by 2030, Driven by Rising Cyber Threats

Mobile security market grows as rising cyber threats, expanding mobile workforce, and increased mobile payments drive demand for advanced protection solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Mobile Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Opreating System (Android, iOS, Others), by End User (Enterprises, Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global mobile security market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.The mobile security market is experiencing significant growth as organizations and consumers increasingly rely on smartphones and tablets for mission-critical operations. With mobile devices becoming essential tools for communication, payments, and data access, the need to safeguard sensitive information is stronger than ever. This shift has made mobile platforms a primary target for cybercriminals, prompting rapid adoption of integrated mobile security solutions.In addition, rapid digitalization across industries and the rise of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies have amplified vulnerability points within corporate networks. Businesses are prioritizing robust security frameworks that include mobile device management (MDM), mobile threat defense (MTD), and secure mobile applications. These advancements are positioning mobile security as a foundational pillar of modern cybersecurity architecture.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The primary driver of the mobile security market is the escalating number of mobile-based cyberattacks, including phishing, ransomware, and application-layer threats. As threat actors develop more sophisticated methods, enterprises are investing in end-to-end protection systems to secure device, application, and network layers.Growing adoption of mobile payments and digital wallets is further accelerating demand. Consumers now depend heavily on smartphones for financial transactions, making real-time authentication, encryption, and fraud prevention technologies essential in safeguarding user data and maintaining trust.The expansion of the mobile workforce, especially in post-pandemic hybrid work environments, is reshaping mobility strategies. Employees accessing corporate assets from various networks and devices has increased attack surfaces, compelling companies to integrate mobile-centric zero-trust security models.Despite strong growth, market expansion is restrained by high implementation costs and the complexity of integrating security across diverse mobile ecosystems. Small and medium-sized enterprises often face budget limitations, slowing widespread deployment.However, cloud-based security solutions, AI-driven threat detection, and 5G rollout present lucrative opportunities for vendors. These technologies enable faster response times, enhanced predictive analytics, and scalable protection capable of meeting enterprise mobility demands.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The mobile security market is segmented by solution type (MDM, MTD, mobile application security, identity and access management), operating system, organization size, and industry vertical. MTD solutions are gaining strong traction due to their ability to detect real-time threats, while large enterprises dominate adoption. However, SMB demand is rising through cloud-based security offerings that provide affordable and scalable protection.Depending on operating system, the Android segment accounts for the largest share of the mobile security market. This dominance is primarily due to the open nature of the Android platform and the widespread distribution of security applications across Android devices. In contrast, the “others” segment is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period, as operating systems such as BlackBerry and Windows offer secure multitasking capabilities and support various specialized input devices—including trackpads, trackballs, track wheels, and newer touchscreen technologies—making them suitable for security-focused applications.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, North America led the mobile security market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. The region faces a rising number of mobile security threats, which continues to intensify with increasing mobile device adoption. With nearly 81% of the population being internet users—and growing—North America’s reliance on mobile platforms boosts the demand for advanced mobile security solutions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience robust growth, driven by diverse mobility requirements and the rising dependence on mobile devices for accessing enterprise data and applications. This surge in mobile usage significantly influences end-user access patterns and fuels the need for enhanced mobile security across the region.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the mobile security industry are Apple Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Broadcom Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machine Corporation, Mobileiron, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the mobile security industry.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By operating system, the android segment accounted for the largest mobile security market share in 2020.• Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.• By end user, the enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

