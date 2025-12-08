Award-Winning Independent Western 'The Dog Bite Murders' Expands Theatrical Run Following Sold-Out Globe Premiere

Official poster Pepper Anne posing in front of Hollis Cinemas Todd South and Jennifer Pryor

Historical Drama Based on True 1910 Arizona Territory Case Captivates Audiences, Earns Festival Recognition, and Plans Multi-City Release

Living in Globe and being surrounded by the actual locations where these events occurred gave us a unique perspective on the story. We wanted to honor the history and the people of this community.” — Gregory Shoemaker

GLOBE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a triumphant premiere that drew sold-out crowds and earned an extended engagement at Hollis Cinemas in Globe, Arizona, the acclaimed independent Western drama The Dog Bite Murders is expanding its theatrical footprint across the state. The film, which brings a century-old true crime story from Arizona’s frontier past to vivid life, has resonated strongly with audiences and critics, earning recognition at multiple film festivals and an impressive 9.4/10 rating on IMDb.Co-directed by Clint Clarkson and Gregory Shoemaker, the 109-minute historical drama transports viewers to the Arizona Territory during the turbulent years of 1910–1914. The film explores themes of frontier justice, legal integrity, and the pursuit of truth in an era when mob mentality frequently overshadowed due process. Its provocative tagline, “All this mess over a damn dog,” captures both the tragic absurdity and moral weight of the true events that inspired the story.A Forgotten Chapter of Arizona HistoryThe Dog Bite Murders dramatizes real events that once captured national attention, a case so controversial it eventually reached the desk of President Woodrow Wilson, who issued a stay of execution. What began as a dispute over a dog escalated into a deadly confrontation that claimed two lives and triggered a legal battle spanning five trials across territorial and federal courts.Two U.S. Army deserters were accused of murdering two hunters on the Apache Reservation, sparking immediate public outrage and demands for swift vigilante justice. At the center of the turmoil is defense attorney Thomas Flannigan, who risks his career and reputation to ensure his clients receive a fair trial despite overwhelming public pressure. As the case unfolds, he confronts biased witnesses, and systemic injustices that defined the era. The film examines the human cost of unchecked power and the courage required to oppose popular opinion.Authentic Production Rooted in HistoryOne of the film’s defining achievements is its dedication to historical authenticity. Shot primarily on location in Globe, Arizona, the very town where the real events took place, the filmmakers captured scenes inside the 1910 Jail and Courthouse, now part of the Cobre Valley Center for the Arts. The use of these locations allowed the production to recreate the era with remarkable accuracy.The filmmakers extensively researched court records, newspaper archives, and historical documents to ensure the narrative remained faithful to the original events while delivering compelling cinema. This meticulous approach results in a film that serves as both gripping entertainment and a valuable historical record.“The response from Arizona audiences has been overwhelming,” said co-director Clint Clarkson, a cinematographer and audio engineer with years of filmmaking experience. “Their enthusiasm has underscored the importance of bringing locally rooted stories to theaters.”Co-director Gregory Shoemaker, a Globe resident and longtime history enthusiast, added that creating the film in his hometown made the project especially meaningful. “Living in Globe and being surrounded by the actual locations where these events occurred gave us a unique perspective on the story. We wanted to honor both the history and the people of this community.”Powerful Performances and Award-Winning CraftThe film features standout performances from a talented ensemble, including Dexter Masland, Scott Bailey, Gregory Shoemaker, and the late Michael Harrelson in his final screen role. Harrelson, an actor whose career spanned nearly one hundred films, delivers a career-defining portrayal of attorney Thomas Flannigan, capturing the character’s moral conflict, dedication, and emotional depth.The supporting cast, featuring Reece Miller, Adrianna Licitra, Robert Emery, Rudy R. Amador, Keith Lopez, and Jeff Lane, brings authenticity and nuance to the film’s richly textured world.The Dog Bite Murders has earned accolades at multiple festivals, including Best Score at the IFS Film Festival for composer J Ryan Kern and Best Cinematography at the 2025 Zions Indie Film Fest. Kern’s haunting original score has been widely praised for its period-appropriate tension and emotional resonance, deepening the film’s immersive historical atmosphere.Independent Cinema TriumphDespite its modest budget, the film delivers impressive production value, demonstrating what independent cinema can achieve with strong storytelling, passionate craftsmanship, and deep respect for history. Instead of traditional Western shootouts, The Dog Bite Murders offers moral complexity, courtroom drama, and character-driven tension. It appeals to fans of true crime, Western history, Arizona heritage, and stories that examine the foundations of American justice.Theatrical ExpansionBuilding on its successful Globe premiere, The Dog Bite Murders will continue its theatrical run across Arizona:Payson, ArizonaSawmill TheatresDecember 5–11, 2025Show Low, ArizonaWME Village 8January 23–29, 2026Additional cities and dates will be announced as the film continues to expand throughout Arizona and beyond. Independent cinemas interested in booking the film are encouraged to visit www.thedogbitemurders.com or contact the production company directly for availability and promotional materials.About the FilmTitle: The Dog Bite MurdersRuntime: 1 hour 49 minutesGenre: Western, Drama, HistoricalRating: Not Rated (includes historical themes and period violence)Directors: Clint Clarkson, Gregory ShoemakerWriter: Clint Clarkson, Gregory ShoemakerOriginal Score: J. Ryan KernProducers: Clint Clarkson, Gregory Shoemaker IMDb Rating : 9.4/10For film stills, official trailer, media kits, and promotional assets, please visit the official website.Media Contact:The Dog Bite Murders LLCinfo@thedogbitemurders.com

90 Second teaser trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.