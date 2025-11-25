LANDR Study Uncovers How 87% of Musicians Really Use AI

LANDR finds 87% of musicians use AI to create and promote music, enabling self-sufficient artists while highlighting concerns around ethics and creative quality

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LANDR, the AI-driven music tech and distribution platform used by more than 7 million creators worldwide, today shares results of its international study showing that a large percentage of musicians and producers are leveraging AI tools across almost every area of their workflow. From songwriting and production to promotion and fan engagement, AI is shaping how music is made and shared.

The State of AI in Music: What LANDR Found

The study surveyed over 1,200 music makers internationally across all experience levels and creative methods. It found that 87% of musicians have incorporated AI into at least one part of their process.

AI is powering a new era of self-sufficient artists. Artists are beginning to write, produce and promote their work at a level previously only achievable with a team around them. The study found that the ability to fill skill gaps is AI’s most celebrated benefit and it is driving the rise of self-sufficient creators who handle every stage of their release cycle through intelligent tools.

“We’re witnessing the rise of the AI-powered independent artist. Creators can go from an idea in their bedroom to a global release, with the power of a full production and promo team, regardless of the resources available to them.”—Daniel Rowland, VP of Strategy & Partnerships at LANDR

The study showed the adoption of AI song generators as a key part of this shift. 29% of respondents cite that they already use song generators, especially to create parts of songs rather than full tracks.

“My singing is terrible so voice generation lets me create songs without having to get someone else to sing.”—survey respondent

“I use AI as if it was a band of session musicians.”—survey respondent

“Just like sampling reshaped music production, generative AI is a new creative lane. By opening the front door of music creation and helping artists fill technical gaps, it lets anyone focus on the heart of the work; the ideas they want to bring to life.”—Patrick Bourget, VP of Product at LANDR

Beginners are especially likely to be already using song generators (51%), compared to 1 in 4 professionals. Even among those who haven’t tried song generators, 65% say they are open to trying, again particularly for individual song elements. From analysing release stats to generating cover art, the research shows that artists have a strong appetite for support in AI helping promote their work.

“Getting music out there and growing a fanbase is the biggest challenge for many artists. They just don’t have time. LLMs and task-specific AI tools are helping artists automate these tasks. They are enabling the solo artist to become a one-person label.”—Karine Vincent, VP of Product at LANDR

Still, creators remain cognizant of the challenges with AI in music. The report highlights artists' concerns with AI including the potential for generic or soulless content and the ethics of model training.

“These concerns show how deeply artists care about the quality of their craft. At LANDR, we share that commitment and are focused on building ethical, transparent AI models that respect artists’ work and amplify their creativity.”—Pascal Pilon, CEO at LANDR

Overall, the study reveals a widening gap in creative culture. LANDR believes the next generation of artists will measure success not by label deals or budgets, but by how effectively they use intelligent tools to expand their reach and creative freedom.

To explore the full findings from LANDR’s AI 2025 study, visit landr.com/ai and download the report.

About LANDR

LANDR is a trusted leader in AI-powered music production, helping over 7 million musicians worldwide to create, distribute, and monetize their work. LANDR provides cutting-edge tools and services to enhance music production, distribution and monetization.

Research Methodology

Survey fieldwork took place from September 30th - October 6th 2025, among 1,200 music makers from LANDR’s global community aged 16 and older. The survey was conducted online and contained over 30 multiple choice, single choice and free text questions. Respondents had varying levels of music-making experience including 43% self-reported as advanced, and employed diverse music production methods across a range of genres.

