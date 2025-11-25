Hairy Heifer Cattle Company Releases New Mini Cow Documentary Showcasing Hill Country Ranch Life

Thumbnail image from “From the Highlands to the Hill Country,” the new mini cow documentary by Hairy Heifer Cattle Company.

The Texas Hill Country ranch unveils a documentary capturing family ranch life and the rising popularity of Mini & Micro Highland cattle.

Our documentary shares the real daily life of raising Mini Highland cattle in the Texas Hill Country, from calving season to family ranch work. It’s who we are.” — Brandon Blaker, Owner of Hairy Heifer Cattle Company

KERRVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairy Heifer Cattle Company , a family-run ranch in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, has released its first official short documentary, From Highlands to Hill Country, showcasing the unique lifestyle, daily work, and family story behind one of the most recognized mini Highland cattle herds in the United States.What began as a small family ranch in Kerrville has grown into a nationally followed ranching brand, known for its focus on quality, consistency, and hands-on care with every calf raised. With more than 100,000 followers across social platforms, Hairy Heifer has built a loyal audience drawn to the ranch’s authentic, down-to-earth approach to cattle, land stewardship, and family ranch life.The new documentary offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at bottle babies, herd management, feeding routines, the calving season, and the everyday rhythm of life in the Hill Country. It highlights the Blaker family’s commitment to raising well-structured, well-tempered mini Highland and HighPark cattle while maintaining a true Texas ranching lifestyle.“People have followed our story for years through social media, but they’ve never seen the full picture until now,” said Brandon Blaker, owner of Hairy Heifer Cattle Company. “This film shows who we are, how we raise our cattle, and what ranch life really looks like for our family.”The documentary is now streaming on the Hairy Heifer YouTube channel, giving longtime followers—and new audiences around the world—an inside look at the ranch and the work that happens behind every post and every calf offered for sale.For families, ranching enthusiasts, and cattle lovers alike, the documentary provides an approachable and visually stunning introduction to the mini Highland world. It is designed to educate, entertain, and answer many of the most common questions people have about the breed, the lifestyle, and what it takes to raise cattle in the modern Hill Country.Hairy Heifer Cattle Company has also expanded its online presence through its educational website, MiniCows.com, and its primary ranch website, HairyHeifer.com. The family continues to produce transparent educational content designed to help new owners understand feeding, health, temperament, size expectations, and herd management.“Our goal has always been to help people learn and to set realistic expectations about what responsible, ethical mini cattle breeding looks like,” Blaker said. “This documentary is the next step—showing people the real work behind it.”The film is expected to generate strong interest heading into the cooler months, when ranching content historically performs well across social platforms. Hairy Heifer plans to release additional short-form videos, behind-the-scenes clips, and educational breakdowns to support the documentary throughout the season.The full documentary can be viewed at:More information about Hairy Heifer Cattle Company can be found at:

From the Highlands to the Hill Country – Mini Cow Documentary by Hairy Heifer Cattle Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.