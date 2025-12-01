FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global demand for premium surfaces continues to rise, manufacturers are moving beyond simple mass production toward integrated, design-led solutions. Clients increasingly seek not only consistency and cost-efficiency, but also innovative aesthetics, verified material performance, and coordinated project support. In this context, MOREROOM STONE, a Porcelain Slab Manufacturer from China , reports that it is combining international design input, defined material standards, and a one-stop service model to support architects, designers, and developers. With Italian and Spanish design collaboration, a 94% natural raw material composition, and automated production lines, the company positions its porcelain slab business as both creatively and technically oriented for mid- to high-end projects.With more than 20 years of industry experience, MOREROOM STONE states that it engages across the full value chain—from R&D, design, and production through to export and project coordination. This approach allows clients to source porcelain slabs while also receiving guidance on product selection and application aligned with specific design goals and technical requirements.Competitive Landscape: Beyond Cost and OutputThe global slab and sintered stone market remains competitive, with many producers emphasizing low cost, high volume, or surface variations as primary differentiators. MOREROOM STONE notes that an increasing segment of the market is instead focused on design differentiation, material traceability, and structured project support.Within this environment, MOREROOM presents itself as a China Top Large Format Tile Manufacturer that seeks to align large-format production capabilities with design and service components. The company indicates that its target customers are architects, interior designers, and developers looking for surfaces that integrate visual impact with defined performance and technical documentation.Design Focus: International Contributions and CollectionsDesign development is described by MOREROOM STONE as a central element of its operations. Working with Italian and Spanish designers, including Xiadong Cheng, Jinshen Peng, Alain Gilles, and Luca Nichetto, the company develops product lines intended to move beyond simple pattern replication. These collaborations focus on color balance, texture depth, and veining strategies that reference natural materials while allowing for contemporary expression.MOREROOM STONE’s design collections—such as White Stone, Marble, Luxury, Onyx, Gem Stone, Essence, MONO Swatch, Countertop, and Ultimate Nature—are organized for use across villas, hotels, commercial spaces, and business centers. Each series is structured around specific application scenarios and aesthetic directions, so that slabs can be matched to interior or architectural concepts rather than purchased solely as generic surface materials.Material Composition and Production SystemsNatural Material ContentMOREROOM STONE reports that its slabs are produced with approximately 94% natural raw materials, complemented by 6% auxiliary components such as pigments and binding agents. According to the company, this mix is intended to support environmental objectives, structural performance, and stable visual characteristics. Transparent input control over raw materials is presented as part of the company’s quality-management approach.Equipment and CapacityThe company operates a manufacturing facility of about 500,000 m² with six automated production lines and a reported output capacity of up to 80,000 m² per day. The plant can produce ultra-large formats up to 3200 × 1600 mm in thicknesses from 3 mm to 20 mm, covering a range of residential and commercial applications. MOREROOM STONE states that batch data across personnel, machinery, and materials is monitored to maintain reproducibility and alignment with specified tolerances.On this basis, the company is referenced in parts of the market as being among Top Rated China Sintered Stone Manufacturers , particularly where large-format sintered stone and porcelain slabs are specified for international projects. MOREROOM frames this recognition as linked to its combination of scale, documented quality systems, and design-led positioning.Certifications and StandardsMOREROOM STONE reports compliance with ISO 9001 for quality management and references alignment with international environmental frameworks such as EMAS and LEED-related expectations. These certifications and alignments are used to support project documentation, especially in markets where third-party verification of material and environmental performance is required.Performance CharacteristicsAccording to the company, its slabs are engineered with the following key attributes: Mohs hardness of at least 6, resistance to UV exposure and scratching, very low water absorption, mechanical toughness, and ease of cleaning. These characteristics are intended to support use on facades, outdoor surfaces, kitchen countertops, and high-traffic flooring, where standardized performance is important for both safety and maintenance planning.Service and System IntegrationMOREROOM STONE describes its operating model as extending beyond basic product supply to coordinated services across design consultation, R&D, production, logistics, processing, and project assistance. Pre-sale support includes advice on slab selection and format; technical guidance addresses installation and detailing; and after-sales communication focuses on performance feedback and follow-up requirements.The company notes that its slabs have been used in projects including villas, hotels, commercial complexes, and business centers in multiple regions. These references are intended to illustrate both the visual impact and durability of products under varied environmental and usage conditions.Brand and International FootprintMOREROOM STONE exports to more than 100 countries and describes its headquarters as both an administrative center and a showroom for design and technology. This international presence supports collaboration with overseas partners and provides a venue for demonstrating product collections, mockups, and technical solutions to visiting project teams.Distinctive Operating FeaturesIn outlining its approach, MOREROOM STONE emphasizes integration across design, materials, production, and project services. Rather than focusing solely on unit price or throughput, the company positions itself as a design and implementation partner for surface-related components of construction and interior projects. This includes coordinating with R&D teams, external designers, fabricators, and logistics providers.The company states that this integrated approach allows clients to reduce coordination tasks between multiple suppliers, access documented material inputs and certifications, and apply consistent surface solutions across varied project zones. MOREROOM STONE presents this as a way to support risk management, installation efficiency, and long-term maintenance planning.OutlookMOREROOM STONE’s activities illustrate one pathway by which a Porcelain Slab Manufacturer from China can participate in global mid- and high-end surface markets. By combining international design collaboration, defined material composition, large-format production capacity, and project-oriented services, the company aims to contribute to projects where both performance metrics and visual outcomes are closely specified. As demand for durable, documented, and design-forward surfaces continues, MOREROOM STONE indicates that it will maintain its focus on integrated solutions for architects, interior designers, and developers in international markets.

