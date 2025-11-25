Creative Skills Retail Council Launches: A New Era for Australia’s Hair, Barber, and Makeup Industry

Stylist Drying and Styling Hair

Creative Skills Retail Council introduces a future-ready membership association offering training credits, per-seat pricing, and a social-impact purpose.

CSRC is a model that gives back. Our focus is on value-centric membership for good. We want to harness the passion, experience, and insight of people working across every corner of each sector.” — Melissa Kalan

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporting Australia’s hair, barber, and makeup creative industries into a bold new era, the Creative Skills Retail Council (CSRC) has officially launched.

Introducing a membership-for-good model that redefines what it means to belong, CSRC represents an evolution in how modern associations deliver value, impact, and purpose.

Built as a social-enterprise model that gives back, CSRC is a special-purpose, not-for-profit industry association focused on advancing business and workforce capability, sector research, skills recognition, and social impact.

“CSRC exists for purpose - to create measurable social impact and deliver positive change,” said Executive Director Melissa Kalan, a respected association and business leader.

“CSRC supports business owners, employers, educators, suppliers, and entrepreneurs who want to do business smarter, more sustainably, and with greater purpose. Together, we are building a movement - one member at a time.”

Membership That Gives Back

Membership options start from a $1-per-month community tier, scaling up to full Professional Member. The model uses a per-seat pricing structure, ensuring fairness for small and large entities alike.

CSRC members receive cash-back training credits equal to their membership value, redeemable through the CSRC Academy. Credits may be used for professional development courses and micro-credentials, ensuring every dollar directly contributes to workforce capability.

Shop For Good

Further strengthening its social-enterprise model, CSRC has launched Shop For Good - an online marketplace where merchandise and courses can be purchased. Every purchase helps fund CSRC’s purpose.

“Shop For Good isn’t just about commerce - it’s about purpose and impact,” Ms Kalan said. “It allows our members and non-members to contribute to meaningful change with every transaction.”

CSRC Academy

The CSRC Academy forms a cornerstone of the Council’s commitment to workforce capability. As a national professional-development hub, the Academy offers business-focused certifications and courses, included for Professional Members and their staff.

Through short courses, micro-credentials, and flexible e-learning programs, the Academy equips creative professionals with future-ready business skills - raising commercial acumen and professional standards across the sector.

“From workplace compliance and sustainability to sales, marketing, artificial intelligence, and customer service, we’re helping members do business smarter through purposeful membership,” Ms Kalan said.

Call for Expressions of Interest - CSRC Industry Councils

As part of its national rollout, CSRC is inviting business professionals from across Australia’s hair, barber, and makeup industry to join a State or Territory Industry Council.

“By joining a CSRC Industry Council, professionals can play a direct role in shaping the future and creating change for good.”

Industry professionals can register their interest at www.mycsrc.org

About the Creative Skills Retail Council (CSRC)

The Creative Skills Retail Council (CSRC) is a special-purpose, not-for-profit professional industry association focused on advancing business and workforce capability, sector research, skills recognition, and social impact across Australia’s hair, barber, and makeup personal services sector.

For Purpose, Not Profit.

Media Enquiries:

info@mycsrc.org

www.mycsrc.org

