Indigenous Prosperity Foundation Unveils Launchpad, a National Program Supporting 2,000 Indigenous Entrepreneurs

Indigenous entrepreneurs from Yukon Roots Adventure Co., supported through IPF’s Launchpad program.

A free, Indigenous-led and accessible online program supporting early-stage Indigenous entrepreneurs to build, validate, and grow their business ideas.

OTTAWA, CANADA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF) has unveiled the Indigenous Launchpad for Entrepreneurs, a new, free Indigenous-led entrepreneurship program designed to equip early-stage Indigenous entrepreneurs with the skills, network, and funding to succeed. The program was co-developed with the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) and DMZ.Over the next four years, Launchpad will support 2,000 Indigenous entrepreneurs through accessible learning, culturally grounded content, and opportunities for mentorship and early-stage resources for eligible participants. Launchpad offers early-stage Indigenous entrepreneurs the confidence, foundational skills, and practical tools needed to build, validate, and grow their ideas.Launchpad’s 12 self-paced chapters guide entrepreneurs through idea validation, leadership, digital and operational skills, financial readiness, and sustainable business planning.While the course is open to all interested participants, Indigenous entrepreneurs aged 39 and under can tap into additional support—including mentorship and micro-grants— through current funding, with expanded support to all early-stage entrepreneurs anticipated as funding increases.“Launchpad reflects the belief that Indigenous entrepreneurs deserve accessible, high-quality tools to inspire their ideas and support their ambitions. By blending real-world business skills with planning, innovation, and a prosperity mindset, this program creates a pathway for Indigenous entrepreneurs to step into economic opportunity on their own terms.”— Relay Tangie, CPA, ICD, Interim Executive Director, Indigenous Prosperity FoundationLaunchpad was co-developed with NACCA and DMZ, with DMZ providing guidance on course development and structural expertise. All course content, filming, motion graphics, and on-camera participation were created by Indigenous consultants and entrepreneurs hired by IPF, ensuring the program reflects Indigenous expertise, creativity, and lived experience at every stage.“We’re thrilled to work with the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation and NACCA to support the delivery of Launchpad, a program built by and for Indigenous entrepreneurs. When we saw the gap in tailored support for Indigenous entrepreneurs, we knew the only way to help close it was to build something in real partnership with organizations rooted in the community. We’re honoured to play a part in creating more opportunities for Indigenous-led innovation.”— Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ VenturesOne entrepreneur shared how Launchpad is already strengthening his journey:“I started Mianscum Advisory and Bookkeeping Services because I’ve seen too many businesses struggle with their books. I want to help Cree entrepreneurs survive those early years so our local economy can grow. Launchpad gives me the chance to learn from other entrepreneurs and build a business that truly supports my community.”— Bradley Mianscum, Founder, Mianscum Advisory and Bookkeeping ServicesLaunchpad enters its national rollout at a time of growing interest from communities, Nations, and ecosystem partners. IPF is exploring new collaborations with organizations that share its commitment to strengthening Indigenous-led entrepreneurship. Opportunities exist to support future mentorship cohorts, sector-specific streams, and expanded community reach across Canada. Partnership inquiries may be directed to info@indigenousfoundation.ca.Learn More & Sign UpIndigenous entrepreneurs can access Launchpad and begin the course today. Eligible participants will be invited to join Launchpad’s first mentorship cohort beginning in January 2026.About DMZDMZ at Toronto Metropolitan University equips the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch, and scale impactful startups. Through award-winning programming, DMZ has helped more than 800 startups raise $2.69 billion in capital and create 5,100+ jobs. Learn more at dmz.to.About the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA)NACCA is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions dedicated to stimulating economic growth for Indigenous people in Canada. The network has provided 53,000 loans totaling $3.3 billion to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit entrepreneurs. Learn more at nacca.ca.About the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF)The Indigenous Prosperity Foundation advances economic empowerment, financial confidence, and prosperity pathways for Indigenous peoples in Canada through training, mentorship, and Indigenous-led solutions. Learn more at indigenousfoundation.ca.

