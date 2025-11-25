Vietnam – ASEAN Hydrogen Human Resources Workshop 2025 Expected to Take Place in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, THàNH PHố Hồ CHí MINH, VIETNAM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam – ASEAN Hydrogen Human Resource Workshop 2025 to Strengthen Regional Hydrogen Workforce DevelopmentHo Chi Minh City, 28 November 2025The Vietnam – ASEAN Hydrogen Club (VAHC), in collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City University of Natural Resources and Environment (HCMUNRE), Pacific Group, and TPBank, will host the Vietnam – ASEAN Hydrogen Human Resource Workshop 2025 on 28 November 2025 at Saigon Hotel, Ho Chi Minh City.According to the Global Hydrogen Review 2025 by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Vietnam and ASEAN are poised to play a key role in the global hydrogen transition. Developing a skilled hydrogen workforce is critical to supporting the region’s green energy ambitions, advancing industrial growth, innovation, and sustainable development.The workshop will gather representatives from academia, industry, finance, and government to:Identify current and future hydrogen human resource needs in Vietnam and ASEAN.Share international best practices in hydrogen and renewable energy HR training.Explore green finance, ESG strategies, and investment models to support HR development.Promote collaboration between universities, businesses, and financial organizations.The program includes keynote presentations, international sharing sessions, thematic discussions, and the signing of strategic cooperation MoUs between Pacific Group and TPBank, aimed at mobilizing green finance and ESG-linked support for hydrogen projects and human resource development.Expected outcomes:Establishment of hydrogen training programs in Vietnam.Promotion of regional collaboration in ASEAN hydrogen HR development.Development of a skilled workforce to drive the hydrogen economy and support clean energy, ESG, and sustainable growth initiatives.Workshop Details:Date & Time: 13:00 – 17:00, 28 November 2025Venue: 10th Floor, Saigon Hotel, 41-47 Dong Du Street, Ben Nghe Ward, Ho Chi Minh CityWorking Language: EnglishRegistration & Inquiries: contact@vahc.com.vn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.