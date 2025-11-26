Singer/Songwriter Heidi Elgaard Releases Personal Tribute, ‘Sundown’
New Single Honors Journey Through Dementia with Grace and Poetic Reflection
The title "Sundown" carries dual significance: it evokes the metaphorical end of day that comes with life's final chapter, while also referencing the medical term "sundowning"—the late-day confusion and agitation familiar to those caring for dementia patients. Through poetic lyrics and thoughtful composition, Elgaard transforms this deeply personal experience into something universal, creating space for collective grief and remembrance.
"Sundown" speaks to the millions of families navigating the heartbreak of dementia, offering both recognition of their struggle and a reminder that love endures beyond memory. The song's release ahead of Thanksgiving provides a moment for reflection and gratitude for the time we have spent with loved ones, present and past.
The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Spotify Artist Profile
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2zZKXQU6aEdsw5K3YY3lVF
Apple Music Profile
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/heidi-elgaard/315975529
About Heidi Elgaard (heidielgaard.com)
Heidi Elgaard is a San Francisco-based singer/songwriter and producer known for a diverse catalog of pop/rock music with a global fanbase.
Media Contact:
team@heidielgaard.com
Heidi Elgaard
Odyssey Soundworks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.