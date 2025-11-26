Singer/Songwriter Heidi Elgaard Releases Personal Tribute, ‘Sundown’

Sundown, the new single by singer/songwriter Heidi Elgaard

New Single Honors Journey Through Dementia with Grace and Poetic Reflection

Sundown was a hard song to write — my mother, best friend and endless champion can now live on in the many hearts she touched without limitations.” — Heidi Elgaard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heidi Elgaard releases "Sundown," a profoundly moving tribute to her mother who spent over a year in hospice care while living with advanced dementia prompted suddenly by a devastating stroke 7 years ago. The song arrives as a meditation on love, memory, spirituality, and the twilight of life, offering solace to anyone who has walked alongside a loved one through Alzheimer's or dementia.The title "Sundown" carries dual significance: it evokes the metaphorical end of day that comes with life's final chapter, while also referencing the medical term "sundowning"—the late-day confusion and agitation familiar to those caring for dementia patients. Through poetic lyrics and thoughtful composition, Elgaard transforms this deeply personal experience into something universal, creating space for collective grief and remembrance."Sundown" speaks to the millions of families navigating the heartbreak of dementia, offering both recognition of their struggle and a reminder that love endures beyond memory. The song's release ahead of Thanksgiving provides a moment for reflection and gratitude for the time we have spent with loved ones, present and past.The single is now available on all major streaming platforms. Spotify Artist Profile Apple Music ProfileAbout Heidi Elgaard (heidielgaard.com)Heidi Elgaard is a San Francisco-based singer/songwriter and producer known for a diverse catalog of pop/rock music with a global fanbase.Media Contact:team@heidielgaard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.