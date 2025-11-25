Province Marks 16 Days of Activism with Continued Action Against Gender Based Violence

CANADA, November 26 - Released on November 25, 2025

Each year, Saskatchewan joins other provinces and nations around the world in recognizing the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The annual campaign, which runs from November 25 to Dec. 10, shines a light on the need to protect women and girls through prevention and intervention.

"Domestic violence is not a women's issue, it affects everyone," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Alana Ross said. "Today, as we mark the beginning of the 16 days, I hope that everyone will take time to learn about the work going on in their community to prevent abuse and protect survivors. Whether it is volunteering your time or donating items to a shelter, getting involved can make a big difference."

In 2025-26, The Government of Saskatchewan will invest $32 million for interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system, including $14.2 million to community-based partners, annualized funding for transition houses and second-stage shelters, and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

This fall government brought forward The Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act, which expands the definition of interpersonal violence in The Victims of Interpersonal Violence Act to include cyberstalking and online harassment, as well as coercive and controlling behaviour. This change clearly defines cyberstalking and coercive control as a form of interpersonal violence and provides legislative support to victims when they are seeking help.

Saskatchewan has continued to step up efforts to end domestic violence with targeted investments through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, a plan backed by a cost-shared investment of $20.3 million from the Canadian Government. Now in its third year of implementation, the plan has helped advance provincial priorities such as prevention, outreach to underserved communities and stabilizing essential services, with at least one-quarter of federal funding earmarked for education and awareness programs.

"The province has expanded our investments in supports and services that both prevent violence and support survivors," Ross said. "We are working with communities and partners to create a Saskatchewan where everyone can live free from violence. When women and girls are supported and safe, our whole province is stronger."

Learn more about the 16 Days Campaign: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2025.

Learn more about the National Action Plan, an agreement between the Canadian Government and all Province's and Territories: The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence - Canada.ca

Find support and resources in your Community through 211 Saskatchewan: 211 Saskatchewan.

-30-

