DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Refractive Surgery Council (RSC) today announced the expansion of its Medical Editorial Advisory Board ("the board"). RSC's board reviews and approves RSC educational content to ensure patients receive the most accurate, evidence-based information about vision correction procedures. This year’s additions include:Arjan Hura, M.D. (Maloney-Shamie-Hura Vision Institute, Los Angeles) Award-winning clinical researcher, educator, and refractive surgery textbook contributorPriya M. Mathews, M.D. (Center for Sight, Sarasota, FL) – Johns Hopkins-trained cornea specialist, author of more than 40 peer-reviewed publications, executive vice president of Keratoplasty Alliance International, and member of the ASCRS Refractive Surgery Clinical CommitteeNeda Nikpoor, M.D. (Jenkins Eye Care, Honolulu) – Section editor for Cataract and Refractive Surgery Today, author of multiple peer-reviewed research studies, advisory board member of Project Vision HawaiiRSC’s distinguished board of refractive surgeons includes past presidents of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), clinical investigators leading FDA clinical trials for refractive technologies, and educators from prestigious institutions, including UCLA, Johns Hopkins, and the University of Minnesota. Together, they represent decades of combined experience in refractive surgery, having collectively performed hundreds of thousands of vision correction procedures."It is our honor to work with this group of high-caliber refractive experts who share our dedication to ensuring the accuracy and quality of patient education," said RSC Chairman Jim Wachtman. "Our Medical Editorial Advisory Board represents our commitment to providing patients with trusted, clinically validated information as they make one of the most important decisions about their vision and quality of life."The new members of RSC’s Medical Editorial Advisory Board join renowned surgeons who have shaped the field of refractive surgery:John F. Doane, M.D. (Discover Vision Centers, Kansas City) – One of only five U.S. surgeons involved in SMILE clinical trials, served as the 2017-2019 president of the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS), chairman of AECOS board from 2019-2021, and founding editor of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Today.Eric Donnenfeld, M.D. (Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island, NY) – Past president of ASCRS, author of over 245 peer-reviewed papersLance Kugler, M.D. (Kugler Vision, Omaha) – Served as director of refractive surgery at the University of Nebraska, investigator for treatment of presbyopia, ICL and IOL technologies, and past president of the Refractive Surgery AllianceRichard Lindstrom, M.D. (Minnesota Eye Consultants) – Past president of ASCRS and Adjunct Professor Emeritus at the University of MinnesotaRobert Maloney, M.D. (Maloney-Shamie-Hura Vision Institute, Los Angeles) – Principal investigator for 19 FDA clinical trials of refractive technologies and was the first surgeon in western North America to perform LASIK in FDA trialsGreg Parkhurst, M.D. (Parkhurst NuVision, San Antonio) – Principal investigator for FDA clinical trials of several refractive technologies, author of numerous peer-reviewed research studies, founder and former president of the Refractive Surgery Alliance and chairman of the Visual Freedom Foundation, a non-profit delivering pro bono refractive surgery to those blind from untreated refractive error, and unable to afford glasses and contacts primarily in the developing worldSheri Rowen, M.D. (NVISION Eye Centers, Newport Beach, CA) – Served as a clinical instructor at Johns Hopkins, FDA investigator for ICL technology, and first surgeon to offer the accommodating IOL technology to patientsNeda Shamie, M.D. (Maloney-Shamie-Hura Vision Institute, Los Angeles) – Co-author of more than 50 clinical research articles on cataract surgery and corneal transplantation, international lecturer sharing her expertise in advanced vision correction surgeryKerry D. Solomon, M.D. – (Carolina Eyecare Physicians) Clinical professor of ophthalmology at the Medical University of South Carolina, past president of ASCRS, and founder of nonprofit Operation SightVance Thompson, M.D. (Vance Thompson Vision, Sioux Falls, SD) – Founder of Vance Thompson Vision, Immediate Past President of ASCRS, President Elect International Intra-Ocular Implant Club (IIIC), and investigator in over 130 FDA-monitored trials in the research and development of PRK, LASIK, SMILE, Phakic IOLs, and multiple advanced implants for lens replacement surgery. He has authored or co-authored many papers in refractive surgery and is the co-author of the textbook Refractive Surgery.The board reviews RSC articles, interprets the latest clinical research findings, and ensures content accuracy across all vision correction procedures, including LASIK, SMILE, PRK, ICLs, and premium cataract lenses. Board members represent leading professional organizations, including ASCRS, AECOS, and the Refractive Surgery Alliance (RSA).About the Refractive Surgery CouncilFormed in 2010, the Refractive Surgery Council (RSC) is a leading voice in refractive surgery. Members include industry leaders Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Johnson & Johnson Vision Surgical, RxSight, STAAR Surgical, and ZEISS, as well as medical organizations including the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS), and the Refractive Surgery Alliance Society. Through research-based education, RSC helps people make informed choices about laser vision correction. Learn more at americanrefractivesurgerycouncil.org.FAQ: RSC Medical Editorial Advisory Board Q: What is the purpose of RSC's Medical Editorial Advisory Board?A: The Medical Editorial Advisory Board serves as the clinical backbone of RSC's educational mission. Board members review and approve RSC articles, distill the latest clinical research findings, and ensure that content meets the highest standards of medical accuracy and evidence-based practice. This review process ensures patients receive trustworthy information when making decisions about vision correction procedures.Q: How were board members selected?A: Board members were carefully selected based on multiple criteria:Academic Leadership: Contributions to peer-reviewed literature and medical educationInnovation: Involvement in FDA clinical trials and advancement of surgical techniquesProfessional Standing: Leadership roles in major ophthalmology organizations (ASCRS, AECOS, RSA)Geographic Diversity: Representation from leading practices across the United StatesClinical Expertise: Extensive experience with the spectrum of refractive procedures and related ophthalmic conditionsQ: How does this benefit patients researching vision correction?A: Patients benefit from knowing that the information they're reading has been vetted by some of the world's leading experts in refractive surgery. This helps eliminate confusion from inaccurate or outdated information online and provides a trusted resource for making informed decisions about their vision care.

