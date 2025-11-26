Adatafy® Partners with APERIO to Solve Industrial Manufacturing's Data Trust Crisis

Adatafy and APERIO partner to bring the DataWise solution to manufacturers and bridge the gap between data collection and confident decision-making.

As manufacturers accelerate AI adoption and digital transformation initiatives, data quality has emerged as the make-or-break factor.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial manufacturers excel at collecting and storing time-series data from sensors, historians, and operational systems. But when it comes time to use that data for predictive maintenance, AI initiatives, or performance optimization, many discover a costly problem: they can’t trust the data enough to act on it.

Today, Adatafy announced a strategic partnership with APERIO to bring the DataWise™ solution to manufacturers and bridge the gap between data collection and confident decision-making.

Flawed sensor readings, configuration errors, and data anomalies silently corrupt analytics, leading to missed opportunities, false alarms, and failed AI deployments. Manual validation is impractical at scale. The result? Billions invested in data infrastructure that never delivers its promised value.

APERIO's DataWise solution uses unsupervised machine learning to automatically validate operational data at scale, continuously monitoring millions of data streams across all equipment and sensor types and identifying anomalies in real time—without manual rule configuration, tag duplication, or user supervision.

Through this partnership, Adatafy expands its analytics portfolio to include DataWise, giving industrial clients:

• Automated data quality monitoring across process historians, data lakes, and time-series databases

• Real-time anomaly detection that spots sensor failures and data corruption before they impact operations

• Data Quality Index (DQI) metrics that measure and track improvement over time

• Smart workflows that prioritize critical issues and accelerate root cause analysis

• AI-ready data that enables confident deployment of predictive models and agentic AI solutions

“Customers choose solutions that deliver outcomes without adding operational burden. DataWise transforms how organizations manage industrial data, replacing manual reviews and false alerts with continuous, automated monitoring that detects anomalies across all sources in real time. Together with Adatafy, we’re simplifying adoption, shortening time-to-value, and de-risking AI initiatives so manufacturers can scale results across the enterprise.” — John Koumoutsakis, CRO, APERIO

Industrial teams using DataWise report significant improvements:

• Months of data validation work completed in minutes

• Proactive detection of equipment failures before they cause downtime

• Clear visibility into asset health, sensor performance, and data reliability

• Successful deployment of AI and analytics initiatives built on trusted data

"We're excited about our partnership with APERIO and the opportunity to bring DataWise to our clients," said Jon Hall, VP of Digital Transformation for Adatafy. "DataWise is a strategic investment because it delivers a proven solution to manage and verify the quality of time-series data—currently one of the biggest barriers in the quest for improving manufacturing performance. It's well known that manufacturing companies do a great job of storing time-series data, but they often lack a mechanism to trust the quality of their data. DataWise enables your data readiness, putting you in position to put your data to work as you invest in analytics and AI tools of all types. With DataWise in place, you can confidently deploy open and even closed-loop responses to guidance that agentic solutions provide. We're eager to share DataWise with you so that you can realize much more value from your data investments moving forward."

As manufacturers accelerate AI adoption and digital transformation initiatives, data quality has emerged as the make-or-break factor. Poor-quality data not only clouds insight but can lead to incorrect decisions, inefficient operations, and missed opportunities. DataWise serves as a critical foundation layer—ensuring that the data feeding advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and AI models actually reflects the true state of operations.

"Industrial organizations don’t have a data volume problem—they have a data trust problem. DataWise automates validation at scale so operations teams can act with confidence, not caution," said Jonas Hellgren, CEO of APERIO. "By partnering with Adatafy, we put trusted, AI-ready data in the hands of the people who run plants every day—and accelerate measurable improvements in reliability, safety, and performance."

Together, Adatafy and APERIO are equipping frontline personnel, engineers, and decision-makers with the transparency and trust they need to make confident, data-driven decisions that improve performance, reduce risk, and drive measurable results. Visit Adatafy.com and Aperio.ai to learn more about the companies.

Trademarks: Adatafy® and DataWise™ are trademarks of their respective owners. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.