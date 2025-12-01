Best persian cuisine restaurant in London

Persian cuisine restaurant

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antika is proud to announce its official opening, inviting guests to experience a vibrant culinary journey through the rich traditions, flavours, and heritage of Iranian cuisine. Rooted in thousands of years of history, Iranian food is one of the world’s most cherished and diverse gastronomic cultures, and Antika aims to honour this legacy by offering an exceptional dining experience defined by authenticity, warmth, and refined hospitality.Iranian cuisine is celebrated for its balance, beauty, and harmony. It brings together fragrant herbs, delicate spices, fresh ingredients, and slow-cooking techniques that enhance natural flavours rather than overpower them. At Antika, these time-honoured methods and recipes guide every dish. Our chefs bring together classic Persian ingredients such as saffron, pomegranate, barberries, mint, rosewater, and aromatic rice to create dishes that reflect both tradition and creativity.The menu at Antika is built around some of Iran’s most beloved dishes. Guests can enjoy a variety of signature stews, known as khoresh, each simmered for hours to achieve deep, rich flavour. These include favourites such as Ghormeh Sabzi, a herb stew with tender meat, kidney beans, and sun-dried limes, and Fesenjan, a luxurious blend of walnut and pomegranate creating a sweet-sour balance that is unmistakably Iranian. Our slow-cooked dishes are complemented by beautifully crafted rice plates, including the iconic saffron-infused chelow and tahdig, the golden crunchy layer of rice cherished by Iranians around the world.Charcoal-grilled kebabs are another highlight at Antika. From juicy lamb kebabs to marinated chicken and delicate minced-meat skewers, each kebab is prepared with meticulous attention to seasoning and technique. The flavours are clean yet rich, showcasing the importance of marination, freshness, and the artistry of open-flame cooking. These dishes are served with aromatic rice, grilled tomatoes, fresh herbs, and traditional accompaniments that create a complete and satisfying Persian meal.Beyond the main dishes, Antika offers a selection of classic Iranian starters and mezze designed for sharing. Guests can enjoy mast-o-khiar (yoghurt with cucumber and mint), beetroot salads, warm flatbreads, and smoked aubergine dips such as mirza ghasemi. These small dishes introduce the signature freshness and elegance of Persian dining and set the tone for a memorable experience.Desserts at Antika honour Iran’s long-standing love for sweets, featuring offerings such as saffron and rosewater ice creams, Persian pastries, and pomegranate-infused treats. Each dessert reflects the subtle, fragrant sweetness that characterises Iranian confectionery, balancing floral notes with natural ingredients.The atmosphere at Antika is designed to echo the warmth and hospitality that define Iranian culture. From the moment guests walk through the doors, they are welcomed into a space inspired by Persian artistry, patterns, and colours. Soft lighting, elegant décor, and carefully selected music create an environment that is both inviting and refined. Whether guests are visiting for a family gathering, a special celebration, or a relaxing evening meal, the environment supports a sense of comfort and cultural richness.Antika’s commitment extends beyond food. The restaurant aims to create a bridge between cultures by presenting the depth and diversity of Iranian culinary arts in a way that is accessible and inspiring. Through exceptional service, storytelling, and dedication to authenticity, Antika hopes to become a place where guests not only enjoy a delicious meal but also gain an appreciation for the cultural heritage behind it.With its grand opening, Antika invites the community to discover the flavours, aromas, and hospitality that define Iranian cuisine. Each visit promises more than a meal—it offers a cultural experience, a journey through history, and a celebration of one of the world’s most storied food traditions. Antika looks forward to welcoming guests and becoming a cherished destination for lovers of authentic and memorable dining

