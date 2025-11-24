Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,353 in the last 365 days.

Author Jay Richard Announces New Book 'When Pills Stop Working'

Logo for Jay Richard and the Advanced Solutions for Men series

Jay Richard – Advanced Solutions for Men series logo

Front cover of “When Pills Stop Working,” a guide offering real solutions for men when medication is no longer effective

Cover of “When Pills Stop Working,” the new guide for men seeking real solutions when medication fails

Promotional image from the “When Pills Stop Working” video, highlighting key solutions for men when medication stops working

Promotional video image for “When Pills Stop Working,” introducing the book’s key message and solutions

A direct, practical guide for men seeking real solutions when medication fades, offering clear steps to restore confidence, strength, and performance.

Men deserve clarity, not confusion, this book provides the understanding and practical steps they’ve needed but rarely receive.”
— Jay Richard
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jay Richard announces the release of When Pills Stop Working: A Complete Guide to Advanced Solutions for Men, a direct and practical resource for men seeking real answers when medication stops delivering results.

Millions of men reach a point where pills no longer work as expected. The loss of performance can be confusing, frustrating, and discouraging - especially when the usual solutions fall short. When Pills Stop Working cuts through the noise with straightforward explanations and proven strategies that help men take back control.

“Men deserve clarity, not confusion,” says Jay Richard. “This book provides the understanding and practical steps they’ve needed but rarely receive.”

When Pills Stop Working explains:

Why pills lose effectiveness for many men

The physical and emotional factors behind declining performance

Practical, real-world solutions that actually help

Advanced options most men have never been told about

How to rebuild confidence and connection in relationships

This book is the first title in the Advanced Solutions for Men series - a collection designed to give men honest guidance on challenges they often struggle with privately. Written with respect and straightforward insight, the series focuses on real steps and clear information, not hype or empty promises.

Jay Richard’s approach is simple: speak plainly, offer real options, and help men overcome issues that are rarely addressed openly but affect millions.

When Pills Stop Working is scheduled for release through major online retailers and is already available on Amazon.

Donald J Brown
Seibro Inc
+1 256-738-0506
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

When Pills Stop Working – Official Book Preview | Jay Richard

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Author Jay Richard Announces New Book 'When Pills Stop Working'

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more