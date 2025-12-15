J R Philp's 'The Best of All of Us!' Shares a Message of Kindness for Children

The Best of Books Logo on a Craft Table featuring whole series The Best of All of Us Cover featuring front and back view 2 pages from inside The Best of All of Us

New children’s book from The Best of Books series reminds young readers that kindness, gratitude, and goodness live in everyone.

The goal of this series is to offer children stories that feel encouraging, not preachy. We want kids to see themselves reflected in the message and feel confident that being kind, and grateful.” — J R Philp

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Best of All of Us (Vol. 2), written by J R Philp and illustrated by Chris Padovano, is the latest release in the heartwarming Best of Books children’s series. Designed for young readers ages 3–10, the book encourages children and families to recognize the goodness, kindness, and compassion that live within everyone.Part of the ongoing Best of Books series, The Best of All of Us focuses on timeless values such as gratitude, caring for others, imagination, courage, and heart. Through simple language and joyful illustrations, the book invites children to see how everyday moments-sharing, helping, listening, and encouraging-can bring out “the best” in all of us.Rather than presenting goodness as something rare or earned, The Best of All of Us gently teaches that kindness and character are already part of who we are. The story helps children understand that even small actions can make a meaningful difference, reinforcing positive behaviors in a way that feels natural and uplifting.“The goal of this series is to offer children stories that feel encouraging, not preachy,” said the author. “We want kids to see themselves reflected in the message and feel confident that being kind, grateful, and thoughtful truly matters.”With its gentle rhythm and positive tone, The Best of All of Us is well suited for family reading, bedtime routines, classrooms, Sunday school settings, and story time. Parents and educators can use the book as a starting point for conversations about empathy, gratitude, and recognizing the value in others.Illustrated by Chris Padovano, the book’s colorful and expressive artwork brings warmth and approachability to the message, helping young readers connect emotionally with the themes presented on each page.The Best of All of Us (Vol. 2) is available in paperback and hardcover formats through major online retailers and distributors. The Best of Books series continues to grow, offering families and educators wholesome, values-based children’s books that support character development, emotional awareness, and positive thinking-one story at a time.

