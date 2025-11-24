Mental Health Milestone: 1,000 Psychiatric Beds in NYS

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “New York State is strongly committed to helping children and young people recover from mental illness so they can live and thrive in their community. Montefiore Einstein’s project is adding much-needed inpatient capacity to the Bronx, which will complement the many outpatient services and supports we are expanding throughout this area. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are expanding beds and strengthening our network of care to provide high-quality services for our children and families in the Bronx.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This new facility, operated by Montefiore Medical Center, will improve mental health outcomes, ultimately leading to improved overall health outcomes. Governor Hochul has once again demonstrated her deep commitment to supporting our community-based hospitals and facilities to ensure they have capacity to continue to provide high quality care in the communities they serve.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul and her administration for partnering with Montefiore Medical Center to open this brand new youth focused inpatient psychiatric facility in The Bronx. This unit will help countless young Bronxites with complex behavioral health needs by providing them with treatment and other mental health services. As we navigate a very uncertain landscape when it comes to healthcare, our State must make these investments in our system to ensure communities can access all the care they need.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “No young person should ever struggle with mental health in silence. The opening of this new children’s mental health facility gives families in the Bronx a place where care is compassionate, treatment is effective, and support is always within reach. This center offers hope to young people and families facing their toughest moments and reminds them they are not alone. At a time when the pressures of modern life and constant connectivity weigh heavily on our kids, this investment is a thoughtful and timely response to the mental health challenges so many families are navigating.”

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said, “Adolescent mental health is a pressing concern in our city. This announcement of a children’s mental health facility in the Bronx is a much needed resource for a community vulnerable to conditions like anxiety, depression, and many others. I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued attention to the community’s needs and the establishment of programs and institutions focused on the overall well being of our youth. Protecting the mental health of young people is an investment that demands the time and effort of all stakeholders - like government, non profits, and healthcare providers. Thank you to Montefiore Health for your partnership and commitment to the Bronx.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “Governor Hochul and New York State elected officials have prioritized expanding mental health services for our youth once again. The opening of this 21-bed center in the Bronx marks an important investment in the well-being of our children and families. This new facility will expand access to life-saving treatment and ensure that young people facing serious behavioral health challenges receive the compassionate, comprehensive, and timely care they deserve. Addressing the mental health needs of all New Yorkers is the only way our great state can succeed and this new facility in the Bronx is a necessary step towards that.”

Assemblymember Michael Benedetto said, “For too long Bronx families have faced limited options when their children are facing mental health crises. This new inpatient center from Montefiore Einstein will change that reality by giving our young people a place to heal, recover, and be supported by experts who understand their needs. I'm deeply thankful to Montefiore for its leadership and honored to have worked with Speaker Heastie and Governor Hochul to secure this project, which represents a major step forward in making youth mental health care more accessible and equitable.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “This new youth inpatient facility will provide compassionate care for young people experiencing mental health challenges. By expanding inpatient capacity in the Bronx, we are strengthening the continuum of care and ensuring children receive the support they need in their communities. I commend Governor Hochul for her continued dedication to building a stronger, more responsive mental health system,”