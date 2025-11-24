Legislation Eliminates Cost-Sharing on Asthma Inhalers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that she has signed legislation to increase access to life-saving medication for New Yorkers suffering from asthma by eliminating co-pays, coinsurance, and deductibles for life-saving inhalers. The new law will ensure that one form of rescue inhaler and one form of maintenance inhaler will be provided to patients on state-regulated health plans at no cost. With over 1.4 million adults in New York living with asthma, eliminating these costs will make life-saving medication more accessible to those who need it.

“No one should have to choose between paying their bills or refilling a prescription for an inhaler that could save their life,” Governor Hochul said. “Requiring insurance coverage and eliminating coinsurance for inhalers will help millions of New Yorkers living with asthma ensure they are never without the medication they depend on.”

Legislation S.1804-A/A.128-A requires every insurance policy to include coverage for inhalers for the treatment of asthma and ensures that enrollees have access to at least one rescue and one maintenance inhaler that is not subject to a deductible, co-pay, coinsurance, or any other cost-sharing requirement. The cost of asthma inhalers can be cost prohibitive for many, with the price of each life-saving device being as high as $640 a month in some instances.

New York State Department of Financial Services Acting Superintendent Kaitlin Asrow said, “Eliminating out-of-pocket costs for inhalers will expand access to life-saving medication for the nearly two million New Yorkers living with asthma. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, cost will no longer be a barrier to this critical care.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to ensuring every New Yorker has access to the life-saving medications they need. Cost should never stand between a person and the inhaler that could save their life. Removing co-pays means more New Yorkers can breathe easier—literally and financially.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “With the Governor signing this bill into law, New York is one step closer to eliminating the financial barriers that keep our residents from accessing life-saving asthma medications. I want to thank my partner in the Assembly, Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, for working closely with me to get this important law on the books, which will improve access to care.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “I’m so proud that Governor Hochul has signed my bill, A128A, into law. This legislation is a critical step toward advancing health equity for the communities I represent and for families across New York State. For too long, New Yorkers — especially those living in areas like Asthma Alley in my district — have faced disproportionate asthma rates and unacceptable cost barriers to essential care. By eliminating copays, deductibles, and cost-sharing for asthma inhalers, we are ensuring that every New Yorker can access the life-saving medication they need. I am grateful to the advocates, healthcare professionals, and community leaders whose partnership helped make this law a reality. Today, we are taking an important step toward building a healthier and more just New York.”

Council Member Lynn Schulman said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing this lifesaving legislation, to provide asthma inhalers at no cost to patients. Also, kudos to bill sponsors, Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas and Senator Gustavo Rivera. As Chair of the NYC Council Health Committee, I am happy to say that New Yorkers can now breathe a sigh of relief!”

According to the New York State Department of Health, more than 1.4 million adults in New York live with asthma. The condition also significantly affects children. In 2021, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that approximately 315,000 children in New York State had asthma — about 8.9 percent of the state's child population. According to the CDC, asthma claims the lives of approximately 10 people every day, making it the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Asthma places a significant burden on our healthcare system. Each year, asthma accounts for more than 1.7 million emergency department visits and over $50 billion in healthcare costs.

Signing this legislation builds on the Governor’s commitment to improving New Yorkers health by reducing costs and increasing access to critical medications. In 2024, Governor Hochul signed legislation to eliminate insulin cost-sharing for any New Yorker on a State-regulated health insurance plan. This initiative enacted the most expansive prohibition against insulin cost-sharing in the nation, providing financial relief to New Yorkers and improving adherence to these life-saving medications. With 1.58 million New Yorkers diagnosed with diabetes, the proposal is estimated to save New Yorkers an estimated $14 million in 2025 alone.