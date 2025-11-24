BMW of Napa Valley Launches Under New Ownership, Redefining the Luxury Automotive Experience in Northern California

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMW of Napa Valley, formerly BMW of Fairfield, enters a new chapter under entirely new ownership, led by a seasoned team with more than 100 combined years of leadership, retail innovation, and customer-centric excellence.This acquisition and rebranding signal a transformative era for luxury automotive service in Napa and Solano Counties.Located at 2399 Auto Mall Parkway in Fairfield’s state-of-the-art Auto Mall, BMW of Napa Valley introduces a refreshed vision built on transparency, expertise, and an uncompromising commitment to the Ultimate Driving Machine. The dealership proudly upholds its signature “Pure Promise” sales process – eliminating negotiation and delivering real-time, third-party verified pricing. This approach reflects the Premier Pure Promise: stress-free car-shopping, transparent pricing, and time-saving simplicity.“The Laham Family ownership group brings a proven track record of transforming dealerships into industry benchmarks,” the team shared. “With extensive experience across premium brands, high-volume operations, and customer experience design, we are laser-focused on creating a seamless, elevated journey from the first test drive to lifelong service loyalty. This is luxury, redefined.”BMW of Napa Valley showcases the full lineup of new and certified pre-owned BMW models, including the groundbreaking all-electric iX, the versatile X Series, and the exhilarating M Performance vehicles.The 45,000-square-foot facility – pioneering BMW’s next-generation retail design in North America – offers a modern, inviting environment where technology, comfort, and precision converge. Consistent with the Premier Pure Promise, the dealership’s non-commissioned team is dedicated to helping car buyers find the perfect vehicle while providing a fast, fair, and simple experience whether shopping in person or online.The service center provides expert care for all vehicle makes with specialized BMW technicians, genuine parts, BMW Ultimate Care programs, and full integration with the My BMW app for effortless ownership management.Experience the future of luxury driving. Visit BMW of Napa Valley or schedule your visit at (707) 402-1500 or bmwofnapavalley.com

